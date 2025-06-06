CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Negative Weekly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 31.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 25- May 31, 2025

Percentage change from comparable week in 2024

Occupancy: 61.0 percent (down 1.6 percent)

ADR: $151.48 (down 0.3 percent)

RevPAR: $92.45 (down 1.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, St. Louis saw the largest occupancy increase (up 11.1 percent to 64.5 percent).

New York City (up 5.7 percent to $290.35) and Los Angeles (up 5.7 percent to $189.06) matched for the highest ADR lift.

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in New Orleans (down 30.2 percent to $73.59) and Dallas (down 21.5 percent to $67.25).