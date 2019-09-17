9 Focusing on What Teams Love

While few food service professionals would say that ordering, inventory, and inspections are their favorite parts of their job, these tasks are necessary to keep their restaurants running efficiently and safely. Tech tools make it faster, easier, and more convenient to do the “less fun” parts of the job so teams can get back to focusing on what they enjoy—cooking delicious food and providing exceptional hospitality.

Implementing technology in hotel restaurants isn’t complicated, expensive, or overwhelming; in fact, it’s become much more mainstream, affordable, accessible, and user-friendly in recent years. The ROI on implementing digital solutions is high—these tools help improve efficiencies, safety, accuracy, and productivity, while also reducing foodborne illness and food waste. Restaurants that implement digital systems will enjoy a significant and positive impact to their bottom-line.