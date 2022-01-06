STR: U.S. ADR Reaches All-Time Weekly High

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel average daily rate (ADR) reached an all-time weekly high in the final week of 2021 leading into New Year’s Day, according to STR’s latest data for the week of December 26, 2021-January 1, 2022.

U.S. HOTEL PERFORMANCE Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022 (Percentage change from pre-pandemic comparable) Occupancy: 54.3 percent (up 10.7 percent)

ADR: $157.91 (up 15.1 percent)

RevPAR: $85.74 (up 27.4 percent)

The record-breaking level was highlighted by luxury resorts. The Top 25 Markets together reached almost $200 in ADR, led by Miami ($455.31) and Oahu ($411.47). Also, among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach recorded the largest occupancy increase over the pre-pandemic comparable (up 25.3 percent to 49.4 percent).

Phoenix registered the largest ADR increase (up 36.9 percent to $155.71).

The only RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 19.6 percent to $82.18), Oahu Island (down 10.6 percent to $329.10), and New York City (down 10.0 percent to $185.07).