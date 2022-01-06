Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown—Whiskey Row Opens

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels, a brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., continues to expand across the country with the opening of the newest location, the Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown—Whiskey Row. The five-story, 128-room hotel is the second Cambria to open just this month, following the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport debut last week in addition to the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, Cambria Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, Cambria Hotel Orlando Airport, Cambria Hotel Rock Hill—University Center, and Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront in 2021.

Located in downtown Louisville and its entertainment district, the hotel is blocks away from Waterfront Park, Louisville Slugger Field, the KFC Yum Center arena, and is near nightlife, restaurants, and bars on Whiskey Row, once home to the Kentucky Bourbon industry. Guests can also take a short walk to Nulu, one of the top food neighborhoods in the United States, or Museum Row, where they can visit the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, and the Muhammad Ali Center. Additional attractions and area corporate offices include the Kentucky International Convention Center, University of Louisville, University of Louisville Hospital, Ford Motor Company, Louisville Assembly Plant, and Ernst & Young.

“The Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row perfectly illustrates the best of the brand, with its exceptional location in the home of the Kentucky Derby and steps from downtown’s top attractions and carefully curated amenities which make for an authentically local stay,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “As guests continue to return to travel, we know how important it is to craft inspiring design and special moments so they can stay at their best—whether traveling for fun, on business, or a hybrid of both. We can’t wait to bring even more hotels to guests’ favorite locations in the next few weeks, including Austin, Texas, and Calabasas, California.”

The Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row features amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool and sundeck.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting Louisville’s horseracing culture, from materials such as walnut, soft hides, and marble fused with cognac and gold metals, to rustic and equestrian elements throughout the hotel.

Contemporary guestrooms, complete with fixtures, lighting, and bedding.

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

The Jackdaw restaurant, featuring Irish flavors and fusions, as well as additional onsite American fare featuring food, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, local Kentucky Bourbon, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

Fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row was developed by Cardinal Hotel Partners LLC, an affiliate of O’Reilly Hospitality Management LLC. This is the fifth Cambria hotel owned by O’Reilly Hospitality Management, joining the Cambria McAllen Convention Center, Cambria Hotel Plano Frisco, Cambria Hotel Phoenix—North Scottsdale, and Cambria Hotel Omaha Downtown.

“We are ecstatic to enter the Louisville market with this amazing upscale Cambria Hotel,” said Tim O’Reilly, co-owner and CEO, O’Reilly Hospitality Management LLC. “The hotel is incredibly comfortable and infused with design and artwork that is inspired by two local favorites—horse racing and bourbon. Our lobby and common areas are full of surprises like our Jackdaw Coffee & Bourbon Bar, the Magnum Moon Hayloft Bar & Grill with a full-size replica of its namesake racehorse, as well as plush meeting spaces that are designed to serve our guests on any occasion.”

There are currently nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the United States in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.