Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Element Bentonville

By LODGING Staff
Element Bentonville
Photo Credit: Element Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas—Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of Element by Westin, a 107-room four-floor hotel property located in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“Element Bentonville, an institutional-grade asset, is well-positioned in one of the country’s most dynamic and rapidly growing markets,” said Chris Gomes. “Located along the I-49 corridor, the property offers exceptional connectivity and visibility, with immediate access to major demand generators, including Walmart’s global headquarters, the new Walmart Home Office campus, Northwest Medical Center, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. The combination of corporate, medical, and cultural anchors—along with the region’s sustained growth in the leisure segment—makes this a prime long-term investment opportunity.”

Gomes, executive managing director, investments, and Skyler Cooper, senior managing director, investments, marketed the property on behalf of the seller, iSquare Properties, and procured the buyer, Helix Hotels. The transaction received additional support from Allan Miller of the Miller-Gomes hotel team. Steve Greer is the firm’s broker of record in Arkansas.

Built in 2019, the 107-room Element hotel is located just off Interstate 49. Amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness and business centers, and meeting space.

Crestline Adds The Well House Hamilton to Its Management Portfolio
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

