STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Reaches All-Time Christmas High

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel occupancy came in lower than the previous week but reached an all-time high on Christmas, according to STR’s latest data through December 25, 2021.

December 19-25, 2021 Percentage change from comparable 2019 week:

Occupancy: 44.3 percent (down 8.7 percent)

ADR: $129.67 (up 0.5 percent)

RevPAR: $57.46 (down 8.3 percent)

Christmas Day occupancy (47.2 percent) was just above the previous high from 2015 (47.0 percent).

While Omicron-related closures and service disruptions affected performance in New York City, overall U.S. occupancy was less impacted. A steeper decline from 2019 levels was due more to a calendar shift, as Christmas in 2019 fell on a Wednesday and allowed for an earlier return to non-holiday weekend levels that year.

Advertisement

While none of the Top 25 Markets recorded an occupancy increase over 2019, Dallas came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 2.8 percent to 43.6 percent).

San Diego registered the largest ADR increase when compared with 2019 (up 12.5 percent to $147.05).

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 32.0 percent to $65.66) and New York City (down 30.0 percent to $143.80).