HUNTER Brokers Sale of Hyatt Place Downtown Greenville

ATLANTA—Led by Senior Vice President Mayank Patel, Hunter Hotel Advisors represented Tara Investments in the sale of the Hyatt Place Downtown Greenville, South Carolina. Apple Hospitality REIT bought the Hyatt Place Downtown Greenville in a continued effort to add high RevPAR assets to their select-service portfolio.

“We are very happy to announce the consummation of this transaction for our client. The Hyatt Place is another example of Tara’s premium grade developments, strategically located in Greenville’s captivating downtown, allowing the hotel to take advantage of strong business and leisure demand,” said Mayank Patel.

“Mayank and HUNTER were instrumental in this transaction as we continue to implement our growth strategy. This disposition supports our thesis of developing high-quality select-service assets with robust long-term growth potential. The positive returns from this investment will now allow us to focus on future developments in our pipeline,” said Anish Patel, managing partner for Tara Investments.