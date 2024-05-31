Stonebridge Names Rob Smith President and CEO

DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge Companies, LLC announced the appointment of Rob Smith as president and CEO. Smith will join the company in July to oversee the operations of Stonebridge. He will lead the development and execution of the organization’s long-term strategies and report to Stonebridge’s Board of Directors. Smith will succeed Navin Dimond, who founded Stonebridge in 1991, and will, upon Smith’s appointment, be elevated to the role of chairman.

“I am thrilled to lead the immensely talented Stonebridge team during this exciting time of growth and opportunity in our industry,” said Smith. “I look forward to working with Navin and the Stonebridge team to continue the company’s long history of innovation, operational excellence, and consistent results as we strive to be the leader in hospitality among guests, team members, and clients.”

With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Smith has held positions with several hospitality organizations. Most recently, he served as division president for Aimbridge Hospitality. During his 12-year tenure at Aimbridge, he was instrumental in the growth of the full-service, luxury, and resort portfolio. Before that, he spent almost two decades in the Caribbean, where he held positions at several large resort properties and served the island of Aruba as president and CEO of the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association and Aruba Convention Bureau. His leadership journey also includes stints as general manager of several large resorts in the United States and the Caribbean. Smith also currently serves on the AHLA Board of Directors, Marriott Rooms Advisory Board, and the Westin Brand Advisory Board.

“I am proud of the success our team has achieved as we’ve built the distinct Stonebridge brand over more than thirty years—and am confident that the best is yet to come,” said Navin Dimond. “Rob epitomizes our culture of leveraging innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit to enhance value for our owners, investors, and other stakeholders. His extensive, successful track record makes him the ideal person to advance our growth strategy. I look forward to working closely with Rob to take Stonebridge to the next level of growth.”