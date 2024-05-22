Stonebridge Companies Acquires Real Hospitality Group

DENVER, Colorado—Stonebridge Companies, LLC announced it acquired Real Hospitality Group, LLC. Real Hospitality Group Founder and CEO Ben Seidel will join the Stonebridge team as principal and a member of the firm’s Board of Directors. He will contribute his experience to help grow and scale the combined company’s presence nationwide.

“From the day Real Hospitality Group was born 13 years ago, the growth of the company has primarily been the result of the support and the trust of the entire RHG team, from our owners to our employees, to the hotel brands we have partnered with,” said Seidel. “This alignment with Stonebridge offers our owners the buying power, support, and resources that have become essential in today’s business and lodging environment while providing the geographical diversity that facilitates our ‘Boots on the Ground’ operating principle.”

“We’re thrilled to join forces with RHG as we embark on this next chapter of our evolution,” said Navin Dimond, founder and CEO, Stonebridge Companies. “The blending of these two companies will create a dynamic, leading hotel management group that will drive innovation and create exciting growth opportunities for our team members.”

The transaction gives Stonebridge a diverse national portfolio, now comprising more than 160 properties, encompassing 24,000 rooms across 20 states. The combined company will be headquartered in Denver, Colorado, while maintaining an East Coast presence. Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

Dimond said, “This transaction is an opportunity for us to pave the way for elevated success and prosperity for a shared vision for the future. We’re looking forward to a seamless integration that will preserve the best aspects of both organizations and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation for our team members.”