By LODGING Staff

PALMA, Spain—Hotelbeds formalized a strategic partnership with Palladium Hotel Group to update the distribution of its properties across Europe. The partnership will provide travel professionals with access to a selection of Palladium Hotel Group’s accommodations. Hotelbeds will offer its B2B clients a portfolio of properties across Europe, including destinations such as the Costa del Sol, Ibiza, Menorca, Sicily, and Tenerife.

“This agreement with Palladium Hotel Group marks a significant milestone in our continuing partnership,” said Carlos Muñoz, chief commercial officer at HBX Group. “We are proud to deepen our relationship with them and enhance our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to our B2B clients and their customers.”

“We are deeply satisfied to continue our long-standing partnership with HBX Group. This new agreement represents an exciting opportunity to take this relationship to the next level and generate additional value for our hotels across Europe”, stated Rafa Rubi, regional sales and market senior director EMEA+A at Palladium Hotel Group.

