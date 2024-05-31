Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Show Mixed Weekly Results
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Continues to Show Mixed Weekly Results

By LODGING Staff
U.S. hotel performance

The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results from the previous week but positive comparisons year over year, according to CoStar’s latest data through May 25, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

May 19-25, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:
Occupancy: 67.7 percent (up 1.6 percent)
ADR: $160.67 (up 2.3 percent)
RevPAR: $108.73 (up 3.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year increases in occupancy (up 20.9 percent to 74.1 percent) and RevPAR (up 29.2 percent to $89.15).

Las Vegas reported the only double-digit lift in ADR (up 10.9 percent to $217.53).

The steepest RevPAR declines were seen in Detroit (down 13.0 percent to $80.20) and San Francisco (down 8.3 percent to $136.79).

Stonebridge Names Rob Smith President and CEO
McNeill Hotel Company Shares Renovation Details of Two Hotels
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

