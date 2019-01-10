Six Considerations for Choosing Sustainable Hotel Towels and Linens

6 Guest Experience

“There’s not usually a focus put on messaging for energy and water saving initiatives. In the United States, this is primarily seen as the small cards asking guests to put used towels on the floor or hang up their towels if they’d like to reuse them,” Eubanks says. “In Europe, however, one hotel chain has started to make this more of a priority. AccorHotels recently converted their linens from bleached bright white linen to natural linen and developed a communication protocol called ‘Natural is the New White’ for its customers. This has allowed them to educate their guests as to why their products now look beige, rather than white, and what that means in terms of its impact on the hotel chains’ sustainability and environmental profile.”