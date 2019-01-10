RLH Corporation Introduces Digital Currency Loyalty Benefit: Hello Bucks

DENVER—RLH Corporation is adding to its Hello Rewards guest recognition program with the introduction of a new digital currency: Hello Bucks. The currency was developed to reward all travelers staying at RLH Corporation hotels, not just the frequent traveler. Hello Bucks will instantly gratify Hello Rewards members with the compensation of 10 Hello Bucks for every qualifying stay at all participating RLH Corporation-branded hotels.

Hello Bucks work like cash with one Hello Buck equaling one dollar (CAD or USD, depending on the hotel). Guests can apply their Hello Bucks to their next reservation or save for a free night.

“With Hello Bucks, we set out to create a currency that rewards the average North American traveler who largely goes unnoticed by traditional point-based guest loyalty programs,” said Leslee Torres, RLH Corporation senior vice president of digital, loyalty, and partnerships. “Each time a program member completes a qualifying stay at one of our almost 1,500 hotels, they receive Hello Bucks that can be applied toward savings on their next reservation or saved for a free night.”

Hello Rewards was the first guest recognition program to offer full program benefits, including discounted rates and stay credits, to members booking on Expedia. Members also receive exclusive member-only offers, room upgrades (when available), and Hello Perks—surprise extras like digital gift cards.

Hello Bucks can be redeemed online and will be earned on qualifying stays at all Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, Lexington Hotels, Signature Inn, GuestHouse, Knights Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, and Canadas Best Value Inn hotels.