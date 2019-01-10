This Week’s Comings and Goings

Alysha Smith has been named vice president of operations and development for Magnuson Worldwide, where she will help provide strategic direction throughout the company’s next phase of expansion. Smith was formerly global head of marketing, where she oversaw the acquisition for 500 hotels in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

Pacifica Hotels announced the promotion of Adam Marquis to company president. Marquis’ previous positions at Pacifica Hotels included vice president and executive vice president. For nearly a decade, Marquis has led asset management, feasibility, brand relations, acquisitions, dispositions, and strategic repositioning efforts.

As President, Marquis will continue to be responsible for investment, operations, and development projects at Pacifica Hotels. Marquis has played an integral role in transforming the Pacifica collection of hotels into one of the most original lifestyle and experiential portfolios on the West Coast and looks forward to a bright future.

Spire Hospitality has named David Altshuler vice president of accounting. He will manage all accounting efforts throughout the company’s portfolio. Prior to Spire, Altshuler has 25 years of hospitality experience, including leading the accounting department of Pillar Hotels and growing the company from 24 to 238 hotels.

Brad Hayden will find growth opportunities for Mainsail Lodging & Development as vice president of finance. Hayden most recently served in the same position for Faena Hotels & Residences, and prior to that, he helped manage annual budgets and business plans for multiple hospitality and entertainment companies.

Data specialty and programming company Hapi welcomes Brad More as chief architect, where he will design and integrate client solution architecture that both uses the company’s software and grows its platform. More was formerly director of application development for Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

Michael Pace is now the general manager for The InterContinental Mark Hopkins in San Francisco, Calif. Pace’s first job in the United States was serving as convention services manager for the property. Over his career, he worked as area general manager for Sonesta Hotels, where he was based at The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel, San Francisco.

AC Hotel Grand Rapids has announced that Ryan Schmied will manage specialty programming, food and beverage, and overall operations as general manager. Schmied started his hospitality career in high school as a doorman, and he most recently was beverage director for Whisk Gourmet Food & Catering.

Mike Hill is returning to the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Seattle as general manager, where he will oversee daily operations and guest satisfaction. In 2011, he was an engineer at the hotel and in 2014, he was the assistant general manager. Before his return, Hill managed The Grand Hotel in Minneapolis.

Hilton Chicago O’Hare Airport has appointed Konstantine Drosos to general manager, where her responsibilities include leading renovation efforts and operations. Drosos was most recently general manager of the Embassy Suites Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile, where she oversaw a full renovation.

Jim Chester has been promoted to general manager of the Bahia Resort Hotel in San Diego, Calif. Chester was previously the property’s director of food and beverage for almost 10 years before his promotion. During this time, Chester was also the director of food and beverage for the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa.

Gabriel Soanca is hotel manager of the Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, where he will work with hotel executives to ensure smooth operations. Soanca was executive assistant manager for the InterContinental, Washington, D.C. – The Wharf, and director of food and beverage from the Trump National Doral in Miami, Fla.

Loews Regency New York Hotel welcomes Serge Devesa as executive chef, where he will oversee in-room dining operations and The Regency Bar & Grill restaurant. Devesa’s responsibilities include menu development and conception, training, culinary presentations, and guest experience.

As director of sales and marketing for the Aliz Hotel Times Square, Maureen Murphy will develop business strategies to increase revenue and growth. Murphy has had 25 years of hospitality experience and has held various titles for the Westin and Sheraton brands, as well as Interstate Hotels & Resorts.

Dan Boyer is now director of sales and marketing for the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, where he will manage, develop, and implement strategies to grow revenue in group, business, and leisure travel. Boyer most recently held the same position for the Sheraton Grand Phoenix Hotel, where he was also responsible for catering and convention services.

The JW Marriott Chicago is welcoming Justin Schmollinger as director of sales and marketing. Recently, Schmollinger help reposition and rebrand The Westin Chicago North River, where he held the same position.

David Ahern has been named general manager of the Time Cove Resort in Jenner, Calif., where he will oversee daily operations for the property. Ahern has held management-level positions throughout his career, most recently as director of operations for the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Ar., is growing its executive team with Carlos Morales overseeing operations as general manager and Alex Robinson leading all culinary outlets as executive chef. Morales has had an extensive career with Hyatt prior to his new position, and Robinson was previously executive sous chef for The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel.

The Vinoy Renaissance Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, Fla., is continuing its growth with Marina Baronas as director of restaurants and Matthew Brennan as executive chef. While Baronas is joining the resort with 17 years of hospitality experience, mostly with Salamander Hotels, Brennan is promoted from executive sous chef to his new title.

White Lodging has named two new executives to two of its hotels. Alison Mitchell is dual assistant general manager of the Le Méridien Denver Downtown and AC Hotel Denver Downtown. Additionally, Michael Marquez-Thompson is executive chef of Connie Restaurant at the Le Méridien Denver Downtown.