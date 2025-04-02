WASHINGTON—One year after the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the Hotel Association of Canada (HAC) united to co-own and operate Green Key Global to advance sustainability in the hospitality industry, Green Key Global announced the launch of Green Key Ready. This entry-level solution provides hotels a first step toward full Green Key Eco-Rating certification.

Green Key Ready is tailored to hotel properties in the early stages of their sustainability journey or with limited resources. The solution consists of a questionnaire based on sustainability fundamentals and resources to help prepare properties for certification. Green Key Ready is a stepping stone to the full Green Key Eco-Rating certification.

“Sustainability is no longer an option—it’s an expectation,” said Anick Levesque, managing director, Green Key Global. “A year ago, AHLA and HAC strengthened their commitment to Green Key Global, marking a new chapter for sustainability in the hospitality industry. Since then, we’ve grown, evolved, and expanded our programs to better serve hotels at every stage of their sustainability journey. The launch of Green Key Ready is a direct result of that momentum—an accessible and impactful solution that ensures more properties can take meaningful steps toward sustainability. This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together.”

Supporting the Hospitality Industry’s ESG Commitments

Green Key Ready was developed in collaboration with hospitality leaders, industry partners, and sustainability experts to address the need for a structured yet accessible sustainability framework for properties beginning their environmental journey with resource constraints.

“On the one-year anniversary of our partnership, AHLA is reaffirming its strong commitment to answering our guests’ needs with the launch of Green Key Ready,” said Rosanna Maietta, president and CEO, AHLA. “Green Key Ready is an essential tool that helps hotels of all sizes integrate sustainability into their operations, ensuring they meet guest expectations while driving industry-wide progress, aligning with our Responsible Stay initiative.”

“Green Key Ready is a game-changer for sustainability certification,” said Beth McMahon, president and CEO, HAC. “It removes barriers for hotels that are ready to take action by providing a structured, affordable, and accessible starting point. This program will fast-track the adoption of sustainable practices across the industry and establish a new benchmark for responsible hospitality.”

The program is also designed to support hotel brands and management companies looking to scale sustainability initiatives across their portfolios.