By LODGING Staff
sustainability stock image

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee—RoomOne announced its partnership with the 1,000th hotel property for environmentally responsible PTAC unit disposal. 

With hotel brands and owner-operators, including IHG, Red Roof, Pyramid, Stonebridge Companies, National Hospitality Services, and McNeill Hotel Company, choosing RoomOne, the company is preventing millions of pounds of waste from entering landfills while ensuring compliance with environmental regulations.  

Each year, thousands of hotels replace their aging PTAC units—those through-the-wall air conditioners found in almost all hotel rooms from economy up through mid-scale. Many hotel operators are unaware of the significant environmental impact and legal implications of improper disposal. PTAC units contain refrigerants that, if leaked, contribute to atmospheric damage and violate the Clean Air Act. Without a structured recycling plan, these units often end up in dumpsters, creating unnecessary waste and potential regulatory risks. 

RoomOne offers a free-of-charge PTAC recycling solution by collecting, processing, and repurposing old PTAC units. Some units are repurposed, others are salvaged for usable components, and those beyond repair are responsibly broken down, with all recyclable materials—including scrap metal and refrigerant gases—processed appropriately. The business model allows RoomOne to absorb freight and processing costs by monetizing recovered materials, enabling hotels to participate in sustainable practices without financial burden. 

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone of partnering with our 1,000th hotel property,” said Tyler Oberholzer, spokesperson from RoomOne. “This achievement highlights the growing awareness in the hospitality industry of the need for responsible PTAC disposal. Many hotel operators don’t realize they have a PTAC recycling issue until they face logistical challenges or compliance concerns. Our goal is to make the solution easy, seamless, and completely free.”

By recycling tens of thousands of PTAC units annually, RoomOne helps hotels avoid disposal fees while contributing to the industry’s sustainability initiatives.

“The solution exists,” added Tyler. “The challenge is making sure hoteliers know where to turn before they’re left scrambling for last-minute disposal options. We’re here to make it simple, cost-free, and environmentally sound.”

Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers Sale of Hampton Inn Shelton
PM Hotel Group and KWC Management Announce Grand Opening of Wolfe's Hotel in Moab, Utah
