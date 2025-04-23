PM Hotel Group Announces 2024 Annual Sustainability Report

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the release of its seventh annual sustainability report, highlighting advancements in environmental stewardship, community impact, and social responsibility across its portfolio in 2024.

“Sustainability is a core value that drives how we lead, operate, and innovate across our portfolio,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “This year’s report reflects our collective commitment, from hotel teams to corporate leadership, to creating positive, lasting impact for our communities, our guests, and the planet. We are proud of the progress made and inspired to continue evolving our practices for an even more responsible future.”

Throughout 2024, PM Hotel Group deepened its commitment to sustainability through wide-ranging initiatives that span the portfolio. During the company’s annual PM Day of Giving, property teams collaborated with Clean the World Events, assembling 2,100 hygiene kits that were distributed to twelve nonprofit organizations across the country. The effort delivered an estimated 105,000 hand washes, 88,200 tooth brushings, and 44,100 showers, helping meet essential hygiene needs for vulnerable populations. At the Leadership Conference, teams came together to support the North Texas Food Bank, bagging 2,500 pounds of food, equivalent to 5,000 meals, for families in need across the community.

PM Hotel Group also partnered with Procure Impact and joined AHLA’s Dignity of Work Pledge. Through this initiative, the company created 2,000 hours of employment for individuals facing barriers to work, and to date, has already generated over 600 impact hours. In a continued push toward greener infrastructure, PM Hotel Group also launched a new partnership with EV+, resulting in the installation of EV chargers at ten properties across the portfolio. The company also has plans to deploy 45 additional chargers in 2025.

At the property level, sustainability remained a priority across the portfolio. In Philadelphia, The Windsor Suites, under the leadership of Area General Manager Burnell Goldman, partnered with Ecodrive to launch a guest-facing reforestation initiative that plants two trees for every night housekeeping services are declined, an effort that has already contributed more than 5,000 trees to forest restoration projects in Rwanda. In Northern Virginia, Airlie sourced produce from its on-site Berkshire Farm, maintained a National Wildlife Federation habitat certification, and nurtured biodiversity through a thriving pollinator program. And at Hilton BWI Airport, a new composting partnership with Veterans Compost diverted over 26,000 pounds of organic waste from landfill while creating employment opportunities for returning combat veterans.

Additionally, PM Hotel Group’s celebration of Earth Week 2024 highlighted the creativity and commitment of its hotel teams. At Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport, associates planted a tree on-site and raised funds to plant an additional 25 trees through One Tree Planted. The team at Philadelphia Marriott Old City marked Earth Day by offering a curated cocktail menu featuring organic spirits from a family-owned distillery, while The Westin Wilmington distributed wildflower seed packets to guests to help support local pollinators.

“At PM Hotel Group, we believe that sustainability is a shared responsibility—one that lives in the daily actions of our teams and the long-term commitments of our company,” said Ryan Butler, corporate director of sustainability and energy, PM Hotel Group. “As we celebrate Earth Month, we’re proud to share the ways our people, properties, and partners have come together to support a more resilient, inclusive, and environmentally responsible future.”