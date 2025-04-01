PARIS, France—Accor shared an overview of its 2024 development activity and growth prospects for 2025. In 2024, Accor expanded its portfolio with the opening of 293 hotels and resorts, adding a total of 50,000 rooms. As a result, its global network now comprises over 5,680 hotels and 850,000 rooms in operation, with an additional 1,381 properties and 233,000 rooms in the pipeline.

The company’s development performance was robust across MEA and APAC in 2024. The Middle East and Asian markets continue to grow at a steady pace and, in 2025, over 60 percent of Accor’s planned openings are focused within this part of the world.

Travel remains a consumer spending priority, with 75 percent of travelers considering leisure trips to be an important priority versus other discretionary categories. Gig tripping, conscious travel, and a preference for alternative and less crowded destinations are all emerging consumer trends that present growth opportunities. Sustained demand for resorts catering to both leisure and business travelers, driven by the increasing popularity of bleisure travel, is another demand driver.

By the end of 2024, 36 percent of Accor hotels had been eco-certified. This represents progress of 330 percent versus the end of 2023 (from 480 hotels to over 2000 hotels by the end of 2024). In 2024, conversion was favored over new build construction, with 58 percent of Accor’s worldwide new development projects representing conversion projects.

Premium, Midscale, & Economy

Accor continued to grow its Premium, Midscale & Economy (PM&E) Division with a targeted approach to growth, focused on brands such as Pullman, Novotel, and ibis. With Mercure reaching the 1,000 milepost in 2024, upcoming 2025 breakthroughs include ibis opening in its 80th country and ibis Styles surpassing the 700-hotel mark.

In 2024, openings across these segments included additions such as Pullman Budapest Hotel, Swissôtel Poiana Brasov, Novotel Istanbul Bomonti, and ibis Jakarta Raden Saleh. This growth shows Accor’s positioning in these categories and its ability to capitalize on travel trends.

With Accor’s PM&E hotel signings growing by 150 percent since 2019, the group’s footprint represents more than 500 hotels globally. This demonstrates the momentum of brands such as Pullman, Swissôtel, Mövenpick, and Grand Mercure.

As Accor expanded its PM&E brands across Europe, it is also updating its presence in the resorts category with openings this year, such as Mövenpick Resort & Residences Teuta Bay, Montenegro, and Pullman Okol Golf Resort & Spa, Bulgaria, both scheduled to open in late 2025.

“Accor’s premium, midscale, and economy brands experienced exceptional momentum in 2024, with strong demand fueling expansion across key markets,” said Camil Yazbeck, chief development officer, premium, midscale, and economy, Accor. “Iconic brands like Pullman, Novotel, and ibis are a driving force in our group’s overall growth and are foundational to our PM&E division. Considering current industry fundamentals, hotel conversion is also a major focus of our strategy, with many of our most conversion-friendly brands like Handwritten Collection, Mercure, and TRIBE leading the way.”

Luxury & Lifestyle

Accor’s luxury portfolio, which counts hotels such as Raffles London at The OWO, The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in New York, Sofitel Roma Villa Borghese in Italy, and Hôtel des Arts Saigon – MGallery Collection in Vietnam, continued to expand across markets.

Some luxury openings for the group over the last 12 months have included Raffles Sentosa Singapore; Raffles Jaipur in India; Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol in Spain; Fairmont Breakers Long Beach in California; Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile in Egypt; and Chengdu Expo Waterfall Hotel — MGallery Collection in China.

On the lifestyle front, Ennismore represented the group’s presence in this category. Ennismore’s Delano Dubai, Rixos Tersane Istanbul, Hyde Johannesburg, and 25hours Hotel The Oddbird in Jakarta have recently opened as flagships for the group.

On average, Accor’s Luxury & Lifestyle (L&L) division opened one hotel project per week , and approximately six projects were signed per month. The group has a pipeline of over 280 L&L properties in development, and the focus remains on brands and strategic partnerships with hotel owners.

The year 2024 saw signing momentum across Accor’s L&L brands, with Sofitel having 12 new signings in the year, such as Sofitel Legend The Mozart in Prague, Czech Republic. Other properties include the signing of Raffles Tokyo, Japan.

Mexico and the Caribbean are also key markets for the group’s development of resort and all-inclusive offerings. In late 2024, Ennismore signed and opened SLS Playa Mujeres, the brand’s first all-inclusive resort set on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. Ennismore also signed The Hoxton Oslo and Melbourne, 25hours Heart of Khobar, Mama Lake Como, and Rixos Phu Quoc, among others.

Last year, Accor also secured activity through Accor One Living, a platform focused on the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities. The group now services and supports 7,000+ homeowners at close to 50 branded residence communities operating across 25+ distinct brand offerings.

The group also witnessed conversions across its L&L division, driven by collection icons MGallery and Emblems, with 55+ hotels sitting collectively across their development pipelines. MGallery’s expansion includes the recent opening of Marival Armony Punta Mita – MGallery Collection in Mexico earlier this year and an upcoming debut in the Caribbean with The Whimsy Hotel – MGallery Collection in Saint Martin. Meanwhile, Emblems Collection recently signed Elatos Resort.

In 2025, Accor will relaunch Orient Express, a centenary brand with cultural significance. This presents a milestone, with the first trains set to embark in April 2025. The launch will coincide with the debut of Orient Express La Minerva in Rome, which will also open and play a part in the brand’s revival. And earlier this month, the group signed other locations in Italy: Raffles – Raffles Lake Como – marking the brand’s fifth hotel in Europe – and Hotel Bellevue Cortina d’Ampezzo, Emblems Collection.

“Accor’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio remains unmatched, and 2024 marked a year of remarkable progress,” said Agnès Roquefort, chief development officer, luxury & lifestyle, Accor. “With strong momentum in high-potential markets, we have expanded the footprint of our highly sought-after brands, accelerated conversions, and introduced new, elevated experiences. Our strategy continues to be driven by a vision of creating meaningful and transformative guest experiences while maximizing value for our owners and partners.”