MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota—SiteMinder released Dynamic Revenue Plus, a solution for hotels to access live market intelligence and take action on their bookable inventory, pricing, and distribution strategy. Unlike revenue management systems that have traditionally been accessible to a limited number of hotels, the dual capability within Dynamic Revenue Plus means any hotel can use one mobile-first system to optimize its revenue based on market demand.

Dynamic Revenue Plus is powered by the data within SiteMinder’s platform, which stems from 120 million annual hotel reservations that give users of Dynamic Revenue Plus comprehensive data, including source markets. Soon, it will be enhanced with pricing recommendations from IDeaS. The built-in combination of IDeaS’ pricing and SiteMinder’s distribution platform with market intelligence will provide revenue management capability and speed-to-market to hotels of any size, including those resource-strapped. To date, these have been accessible only as separate solutions and limited to hotels with dedicated revenue management resources.

Using the unified solution, hotels can move away from traditional revenue management practices characterized by irregular changes to an approach that involves adjustments to revenue strategies in response to market fluctuations. Examples of changes include bulk room rate updates, new minimum base rates and lengths of stay, sale restrictions, inventory adjustments, and new marketing promotions, which can all be done on mobile and desktop.

Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer at IDeaS, said, “We’re committed to democratizing revenue management and bringing the benefits of dynamic, demand-based pricing to hotels across the globe. This partnership provides another viable option for hotels of all resources and operating models to stop leaving money on the table due to outdated manual revenue management practices and tools.”

Dynamic Revenue Plus was conceived in late 2023 to mirror the convergence of distribution, revenue optimization, and market intelligence strategies that SiteMinder saw taking place at hotels globally to drive a commercial mindset across hotel departments. Available initially to hotels in Australia and New Zealand, with all other markets to follow in 2025, Dynamic Revenue Plus is a pillar of SiteMinder’s Smart Platform strategy.

The launch of Dynamic Revenue Plus comes amid the rising international travel and the events industry, which are boosting hotel economies around the world. In response, the solution gives users complete event information, along with insight into future demand surges. This capability will allow hotels to capitalize on changing travel flows, events, and other revenue opportunities.

Leah Rankin, chief product officer at SiteMinder, said, “While market intelligence is not new, Dynamic Revenue Plus by SiteMinder is unique among existing solutions for the capability it offers hoteliers to not only consume insights but to take multiple actions, beyond pricing changes, within minutes. Additionally, its mobile-first approach and unique ability to provide insight into future levels and timings of demand mean hoteliers can adapt with the market. Truly, Dynamic Revenue Plus is the first of its kind, and together with the team at IDeaS, we at SiteMinder are delighted to make it available for all hotels looking to make the critical shift to dynamic revenue management and drive significant growth in revenue.”