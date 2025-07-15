Nomadix Inc. Signs Strategic Agreement With TD SYNNEX

PLANO, TEXAS—Nomadix Inc. announced a distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Through this agreement, Nomadix’s portfolio of connectivity and digital engagement solutions will be available to TD SYNNEX’s network of resellers across North America, accelerating growth and expanding its footprint in several industries, including hospitality, multifamily housing, education, and government.

Nomadix delivers and supports technology that enables venues to connect visitors to the digital world. By working with TD SYNNEX, Nomadix will focus on meeting evolving customer needs by delivering solutions that connect, manage, and engage their customers, guests, tenants, residents, and students.

“This agreement reinforces our commitment to industry leadership and represents a significant step in our growth strategy, enabling us to extend our reach to a broader Value-Added Reseller (VAR), Managed Service Provider (MSP) and System Integrator (SI) ecosystem with a trusted distributor,” said Michael Fox, senior director of partner sales at Nomadix.

“By leveraging TD SYNNEX’s expansive network and market expertise, we are accelerating our momentum, strengthening our channel strategy, and solidifying our position as a trusted leader in delivering innovative,e scalable technology,” said Speleos Dravillas, chief revenue officer at Nomadix.

Advertisement

“TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Cheryl Day, senior vice president of new vendor acquisition and global solutions at TD SYNNEX. “With Nomadix added to our comprehensive vendor portfolio, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our Advanced Solutions offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”