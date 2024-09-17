Super 8 by Wyndham Releases INNOV8TE 2.0 Design Package

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Super 8 by Wyndham owners can now adopt the INNOV8TE 2.0 design package. The next iteration of the INNOV8TE program, developed in collaboration with owners and design experts, combines upgrades with increased operational efficiency. Available across the United States and Canada, INNOV8TE 2.0 is a cost-effective upgrade that aims to elevate the hotel experience.

Making its debut amid the brand’s 50th anniversary, INNOV8TE 2.0 is designed with today’s travelers in mind, including refreshed color schemes, furniture upgrades, bedding, and flooring options all crafted for the overall guest experience.

“As we celebrate our 50-year milestone, one thing’s clear: Super 8 is not slowing down. Our commitment to innovation has driven us to create INNOV8TE 2.0, which is more than just an upgrade—it’s a bold leap forward. By placing our owners at the center of everything we do, we’re elevating economy with a seamless, easy-to-implement design upgrade that streamlines hotel operations and helps drive success. With INNOV8TE, we’re not just keeping pace—we’re setting the standard,” said Mike Mueller, president, Super 8 by Wyndham.

With accent pieces that bring Super 8 to life, combined with easy-to-clean furniture, flooring, and bedding, INNOV8TE 2.0 offers an upgrade to hotels. Beyond aesthetics, the package delivers practical benefits by streamlining housekeeping for maintenance, using durable materials to cut replacement costs, and optimizing space to enhance room functionality. Upgrades include:

New lighter-colored finishes brighten the room and are designed to maximize space. Upgrades include a combo unit that integrates the refrigerator, microwave, and TV, along with new bedside tables with an open-front design that helps prevent guests from leaving personal items behind and minimizes cleaning time. Additionally, furniture arrives fully assembled, helping owners bypass setup during installation.

New accents like red desk lamps and seating and yellow accents incorporate the brand’s hues. A fresh addition to the INNOV8TE design, a new three-hook wall-mounted panel replaces traditional clothes racks.

Roller shades offer a simple-to-install and durable soultion that helps enhance energy efficiency by blocking excess sunlight. For those who prefer traditional drapes, a selection of new, modern patterns is available to complement the room decor.

With resistance to stains, scratches, and everyday wear, LVT flooring has durability. Owners who prefer carpeting will find the new gray and charcoal designs suited for high foot traffic.

The lounge chair, a seating staple, is compact to maximize room space while mixing in a splash of red.

A hallmark of the Super 8 room, the headboard returns with a pop of yellow. It has local artwork that offers a sense of place at every hotel.

Owners can opt for either a complete guestroom upgrade or gradual improvements, so they can update rooms at their own pace or all at once. Through Wyndham’s Manufacturer Direct program, owners can independently integrate INNOV8TE 2.0 into their hotels. For those who prefer a more traditional renovation route, Wyndham offers support through its Procurement Service Providers.

INNOV8TE 2.0 was first unveiled to owners at Wyndham’s Global Conference in Anaheim, California, in September 2023 and is now available.