WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Sept. 21, 2024.

U.S. Hotel Performance

September 15-21, 2024

Percentage change from comparable week in 2023:

Occupancy: 68.9 percent (up 0.5 percent)

ADR: $168.80 (up 2.0 percent)

RevPAR: $116.22 (up 2.5 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Houston saw the highest year-over-year lift in occupancy (up 10.7 percent to 69.0 percent).

Driven by Dreamforce 2024, San Francisco reported the largest increases in ADR (up 60.9 percent to $363.09) and RevPAR (up 71.6 percent to $300.36).

The steepest RevPAR decline was seen in New York City (down 14.5 percent to $379.90), due to a comparison against the week of the general debates during the United Nations General Assembly.