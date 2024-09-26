NORWALK, Connecticut—HEI Hotels & Resorts added Beacon Hotel & Corporate Quarters to its growing portfolio of luxury, upper-upscale, and upscale independent and branded hotels and resorts throughout the United States. Its portfolio now numbers more than 100 total properties.

Located in Washington, D.C., the hotel is near the White House and within walking distance of 38 million square feet of commercial office real estate, Embassy Row, and the National Mall.

The Beacon Hotel has 199 guestrooms, averaging 355 square feet, and includes 58 rooms with kitchenettes. The hotel also has the Beacon Bar & Grill and Beacon Sky Bar, which provide street visibility and can benefit from the adjoining retail corridor. The property is also host to a fitness center, business center, and over 10,000 square feet of event space.

The Beacon Hotel & Corporate Quarters will soon undergo a multimillion-dollar renovation, which will a include top-to-bottom update of all guestrooms and bathrooms, reimagining of the food and beverage outlets, refurbishment of meeting spaces, and enhancements to the fitness center.

“Washington, D.C. is an extraordinary market that is home to a diverse range of high-profile points of interest,” said Anthony Rutledge, CEO, HEI. “We will capitalize on these demand drivers and position the Beacon as a preferred hotel destination. We are also excited to establish a relationship with the owner, Three Wall Capital, LLC and look forward to delivering exceptional results.”

“We feel that HEI Hotels & Resorts is the ideal management partner for the Beacon Hotel,” said Alan Kanders, managing member and founder, Three Wall Capital. “Their extensive experience in this property segment and deep understanding of the D.C. market is a tremendous advantage and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

HEI manages a total of six properties in DMV region, which is the metropolitan area centered around Washington, D.C. and includes all of Washington, D.C. and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. They include Le Méridien Madison, Washington, D.C., and the Hyatt Regency Dulles.