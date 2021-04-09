Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass Completes First Half of Renovation

PHOENIX, Arizona – Located in the Sonoran Desert on an expanse of rugged Arizona landscape, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass recently completed the first half of an extensive $70 million remodel of the resort’s 500 guestrooms and suites. The Phoenix-area resort will unveil the floor-to-ceiling remodel of the Maricopa room wing to guests mid-April 2021, with the Pima guestroom wing set to be complete by the end of the year. Redesigned with a tremendous amount of care and consideration, more than $100,000 was spent per guestroom.

The room transformation, which commenced in 2019, has a new look and design that includes all new luxury finishes, custom furniture, refreshed color palette, enhanced lighting, original Native American artwork and more.

Embracing the rich culture of the Gila River Indian Community, the room redesign includes several decor details that pay homage to the Pima and Maricopa tribes’ heritage. Saguaro cactus ribs were foraged by community members from the Gila River Indian Community to create all-new valances that adorn the patio entranceway. Additionally, all of the artwork in the guestrooms were done by artists from the community. Guests can also find calendar stick artifacts in each room, which tracked important events in the life of a village.

The Maricopa tribe is famous for beautiful pottery while the Pima tribe is known for intricate basket weavings, so guests will find nods to both art forms placed throughout the rooms and common areas in the respective guest wings.

The natural beauty of the Gila River Indian Community played a big part in the inspiration of the new room design. A color palette of browns and tans represents the sweeping mountains and desert landscape that surrounds the resort. Blue accents throughout the guestrooms represent the Gila River, which once flowed through the area and was always seen as the life source for the community.

Designed to function more like a home than a hotel, the new room design features a comfortable lounge area with plush seating as opposed to the standard desk area usually found at hotels. Other upgrades include 60” flat-screen mounted televisions, plenty of outlets and USB ports, additional ambient lighting throughout, insulated walls for better sound-proofing, new air conditioning units, and more.

Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is a 500-room resort designed to be an authentic representation of the Gila River Indian Community’s heritage and culture. Conveniently located 11 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the resort offers guests a full recreational, cultural, and inspirational experience. The architecture, art, and legends of the Pima and Maricopa tribes are celebrated in every detail imaginable, indoors and out.

Located on the Gila River Indian Community, where ancient vistas, mountains, and roaming wild horses remain untouched, this unique resort features 36-holes of championship Troon Golf, Forbes Five-Star Aji Spa offering authentic Native American-inspired treatments, and Koli, an onsite equestrian center where guests can partake in guided rides into the desert in search of wild horses.

A destination resort, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass is home to four restaurants including the signature restaurant Kai, meaning ‘seed’ in the Pima language, which is the only AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Five-Star dining experience in Arizona. Guests can also enjoy four swimming pools with cascading waterfalls, a waterslide designed after the ancient Casa Grande Ruins, or explore the winding Gila River on a stand-up paddle board, kayak, or hydro-bike.