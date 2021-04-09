MGM Resorts Updates its Convene With Confidence Program

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Following months of trials, MGM Resorts is adding enhancements to its Convene with Confidence program, a comprehensive health and safety plan, designed to get businesses back to in-person meetings.

Now welcoming larger groups in accordance with increased capacity limits in Nevada, MGM Resorts is offering meeting planners the option for on-site rapid, molecular COVID-19 testing delivering accurate results for events large and small.

Since pioneering Convene with Confidence in September 2020 with an option for attendee testing in partnership with CLEAR, Cue Health, and Impact Health, MGM Resorts has safely hosted close to 300 meetings and groups within approved size limits using the protocols outlined in the program. Trialing the digital application for entertainment and sporting events, the Vegas Golden Knights recently began using CLEAR’s Health Pass for CDC health survey screenings – processing thousands of fans at T-Mobile Arena each game night – demonstrating that it is a smooth and efficient process, even at scale.

“Convene with Confidence is a result of close consultation with health experts and our increased focus on leveraging innovation to not only provide a better guest experience – but a safer one as well,” says Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ CEO and president. “MGM Resorts has long been at the forefront of the rapidly evolving hospitality and events industries. We are confident we’ve built a program that enables companies to meet in person, giving them peace of mind as they do so.”

Stephanie Glanzer, MGM Resorts’ senior vice president and chief sales officer, says, “Meetings and conventions are critical to our company and to Las Vegas, in addition to the organizations putting on these programs. Developing Convene with Confidence, a completely customizable program, with multiple options for planners and attendees, reflects our deep commitment to the future health of the meetings industry.”

Convene with Confidence

Convene with Confidence consists of detailed protocols that incorporate health and safety into every aspect of the convention and meeting process. Efforts range from smart planning of the event itself to contactless check-in and increased cleaning schedules of common areas, with special attention paid to high-contact areas such as doorknobs and food contact surfaces.

Now fully operational within the Convene with Confidence ecosystem are several advancements, including an optional COVID-19 testing protocol that delivers fast results and allows event organizers to create a perimeter for their events and exhibitions.

Convene with Confidence Strategic Partnerships

MGM Resorts has partnered with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to leverage its Health Pass technology – a mobile app experience that links a verified identity with COVID-19 health insights, including a real-time health questionnaire, COVID-19-related test results, temperature checks via integrated kiosks, and soon the ability to link to COVID-19 vaccination records.

MGM Resorts has partnered with Cue Health, a healthcare technology company whose easy-to-use, portable COVID-19 test provides lab-quality results directly to connected mobile smart devices in about 20 minutes. The Cue COVID-19 Test for home and over the counter use is the nation’s first molecular diagnostic test available without a prescription with emergency use authorization from the FDA. This fast and accurate molecular test, which was previously piloted for small groups, is now fully integrated into MGM’s ecosystem and can be administered at scale.

Tests are administered by Impact Health, a national provider of point of care healthcare services specializing in high-profile and high-volume events. The company is currently used by several federal and state agencies as well as corporate clients across the United States.

How it Works

Prior to the event, attendees download the CLEAR mobile app to set up their account and verify their identity. Before entering the venue, attendees answer a series of health survey questions. Upon arrival, attendees take a molecular or antigen test. Attendees can access results by securely linking their testing account to their Health Pass through the app. Attendees have their temperature checked at a kiosk (optional) and scan their QR code to share their health insights. Based on survey answers and test results, users are issued a red or green Health Pass on their app. Green indicates approval for event entry; red indicates further testing and healthcare support may be required.

Event Options

Convene with Confidence includes a catalogue of new options that allow planners to customize their events:

Virtual site visits – Virtual site inspections and pre-planning services are available, including careful planning of event, meal, and break times to safely optimize guest movement throughout the meeting space.

Hybrid Meetings – While many groups begin to return in person, individuals who aren’t ready to travel can take advantage of virtual capabilities coordinated by MGM Resorts’ in-house production team, delivering immersive experiences for all attendees, whether in-person or at home.

Creative Catering – Mealtime can be a significant challenge for meeting planners, especially for large groups. MGM Resorts has reimagined the catering experience, showcasing the incredible work of its culinary team, but with limited interaction.

Maximizing Floor Plans – Floor plans have been adjusted to allow for proper physical distancing within all meetings and events, whether a larger-scale trade show or a seated conference. With MGM Resorts’ four million square-feet of meeting space on the Las Vegas Strip, planners have complete flexibility to customize event layouts.

Glanzer adds, “As vaccine distribution and utilization increase across the country, we are assessing options that would enable those meetings clients who so desire to seamlessly add proof of vaccine to their criteria for attendees. There is no singular formula for a successful program, and our expert team will guide each client in building a framework that works for their organization.”

In-Room Testing

Enhancing MGM Resorts mission to provide seamless and convenient travel solutions, all guests can now take advantage of a selection of in-room COVID-19 testing options at its Las Vegas properties.

In collaboration with Henderson-based Community Ambulance, guests can choose from three tests depending on their travel schedules and requirements for their next destination. This new offering builds on MGM Resorts’ robust Seven-Point Safety Plan, designed to deter the spread of the virus and protect guests and employees.

In-room testing options are available at MGM Resorts’ Las Vegas properties and include:

Standard RT-PCR Test – Results in approximately 24 to 72 hours, based on lab availability.

Fast Molecular (NAAT) Test – Results in approximately 20 minutes.

Rapid Antigen Test – Results in approximately 20 to 30 minutes.

Community Ambulance analyzes all test types and delivers results electronically to the guest.