Kinley Cincinnati Downtown Partners with 1628 Coworking Space

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Following its fall 2020 opening, Vision Hospitality’s 94-room Kinley Cincinnati Downtown has announced a partnership with 1628 Ltd., offering hotel guests complimentary day passes to the hospitality-driven coworking space. Located at 37th W 7th Street and 11 Garfield Place respectively, Kinley Cincinnati Downtown and 1628 are conveniently just steps away from one another.

“As the pandemic shifted traveler’s needs and overall trends, both the Kinley and 1628 felt that this partnership was aptly timed,” says Lynn Mucciano, vice president of sales & marketing at Vision Hospitality. “Travelers want an intimate, boutique hotel experience, but still need a creative space to work or meet with clients.”

Derived from the word kinship, meaning social connection, and based around the brand’s mantra of “Sincerely Yours,” Kinley Cincinnati Downtown channels the energy of the surrounding community, along with small-city sensibility and charm. Nestled between downtown and the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, the hotel provides many advantages for guests looking to explore some of the city’s premier attractions.

“We are thrilled to be working with Vision Hospitality Group on Kinley Cincinnati Downtown, a brand that has all the elements to become iconic in Cincinnati,” says Tamara Schwarting, founder and CEO of 1628. “Business travelers desire a custom work experience that matches the level of intentionality they have come to expect from hotels like The Kinley. They need private spaces with secure internet connections to discuss sensitive information. 1628 exists to empower professionals to do their best work in a design-driven atmosphere.”

Schwarting built 1628 with customization and connection in mind. Conference rooms are equipped with web-enabled teleconference technology. The kitchen is fully stocked with healthy snacks, locally-sourced coffee, and beer and wine. With this partnership, guests of Kinley Cincinnati Downtown can now reserve space at 1628 much in the same way they would order room service or a car to the airport, supporting their vision of being both stylish and functional.