Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Begins Renovation

FORT WORTH, Texas—The Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown has started a transformation that will create a more guest-friendly hotel as part of the Sheraton’s signature experience being implemented worldwide.

Across the street from the Fort Worth Convention Center and nearby restaurants and entertainment venues, the hotel’s new design and amenities will be for both visitors and locations. The $45 million transformation will include a redesigned entryway, additional suites, several work-space studios for small meetings, a restaurant-bar named West+Stone that will serve breakfast to late-night dinner, and &More by Sheraton with an all-day menu and assorted beverages for in-hotel dining or takeaway.

The project affects every area of the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown. Construction is taking place in phases, allowing the twin-tower hotel and its conference space to remain open.

“We are, in essence, building a brand-new hotel,” said General Manager Damien O’Connor, who joined the hotel in 2022. “Our goal is to provide a first-rate experience for guests to meet, work, and relax.”

Advertisement

“We are very excited about the significant renovation project underway at the Sheraton Fort Worth and the investment in the future of the hotel and our community,” said Robert Jameson, president and CEO of Visit Fort Worth.

The property is expected to finish n the fall of 2023. From the exterior and Sheraton signage to the refresh of the 403 guestrooms, the transformation will meet the request of the hotel’s guests. Implementing floor-to-ceiling windows and removing walls in the lobby will create an open space and encourage get-togethers. The almost 30,000 square feet of conference space located on the second floor—including a ballroom—is also part of the transformation, including new carpet, lighting, furniture, and audiovisual technology to allow for presentations and video playback. The spaces are adaptable to meet the needs of small, large, and multi-room events.

The 403 guestrooms have platform beds, 55-inch televisions, work tables, charging outlets and power sources, and larger bathrooms. The Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown will have 37 suites—compared to 25 pre-renovation—including three suites with more than 1,000 square feet. The top-floor Trinity Suite will have a parlor and two bedrooms with king-sized beds.

The Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown is across the street from the soon-to-be-expanded Fort Worth Convention Center, the Water Gardens, and the new addition to the Texas A&M University Law School. The hotel is a short drive to The Stockyards, the Near Southside neighborhood, Texas Christian University, the Fort Worth Zoo, and the Colonial Country Club.

“The Sheraton’s upgrades are timely responses to both shifting travel trends and the significant redevelopment activity happening around the hotel,” said Andy Taft, president of Fort Worth Downtown, Inc. “These improvements all combine to strengthen the hotel’s appeal to business, convention, leisure, and education travelers.”

The hotel opened in 1974 and has undergone some renovations during the past few decades. The current undertaking is similar to Sheraton’s recently renovated hotels in Denver and Phoenix.

“We’re excited to share what is possible when you embrace challenges and listen to guests,” O’Connor said. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to showcase the results.”