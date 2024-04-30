The Scottsdale Resort & Spa Completes $40 Million Renovation

As one of the largest renovations to be completed in the Phoenix-metro area this year, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa, a Curio Collection Resort by Hilton emerges as a full-service luxury retreat, captivating both global travelers and Valley locals, with the completion of a $40 million renovation encompassing all guestrooms and public spaces, including Luna Spa and the introduction of four new distinct dining destinations.

Marking the largest renovation in the property’s 50-year history, The Scottsdale Resort’s new residential-style guestrooms take inspiration from the property’s historic charm by intertwining legacy with contemporary allure for a fusion of modern sophistication and signature Southwestern appeal. With room rates starting from $232 per night, every guest room boasts rich textures with leather accents, intricately embroidered headboards and hand-carved wood – all complemented with pops of modern Southwestern patterns.

A notable standout of the resort’s transformation is the conversion of an existing building into The Stillman Villas, an enclave comprised of 12 two-story villas that offer high-end finishes, upgraded and enhanced amenities, expansive golf course views and a private pool exclusive to Stillman guests. Starting from $1,300 per night, these villas accommodate up to 14 guests and are ideal for parties, family gatherings and groups seeking the pinnacle of the resort’s offering.

“With our redesign now complete, we’re thrilled to unveil an array of new outlets and rejuvenated experiences,” said Alan Klein, regional director of operations for Driftwood Hospitality Management. “The approach is not just about the impressive physical transformation but also creating a space where everyone feels at home and can make memories that last a lifetime. From upgraded dining options to recreational activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We’re excited to welcome back familiar faces and introduce newcomers to the enhanced offerings.”

With all aspects of the resort’s renovation now on full display, resort guests will discover a range of exciting dining experiences featuring elevated Sonoran cuisine with global influences, a health-focused café, a hidden speakeasy and a family-friendly lounge with interactive games. The expansive fitness center and Luna Spa are equally impressive, which provide rejuvenation and serenity for the body, mind, and spirit.

Renowned Valley Chef Ken Arneson, who serves as the area executive chef for Driftwood Hospitality, leads The Scottdale Resort’s culinary evolution into a destination for all. When The Scottsdale Resort originally opened in 1976, it was the country’s first conference resort. Today, that legacy lives on with the refresh of 18 versatile meeting venues with 45,000 square feet of flexible interior space and an additional 40,000 square feet across its picturesque outdoor areas. Whether organizing an intimate retreat or a large-scale conference, the sprawling resort offers ample space for guests to convene, brainstorm and celebrate, from banquet halls to poolside areas.