A Louisiana-Style Guest Getaway

Opened in January, the Origin Hotel Baton Rouge, a Wyndham Hotel, is housed in the Baton Rouge Savings & Loan Association Building, which is listed in the city’s National Register of Historic Places. The design of the 87-room property took inspiration from the 68-year-old building, while also providing a counterpoint to its historic style. “As a product of the International Style of architecture of the 1950s and ’60s, The Baton Rouge Savings & Loan Association Building’s design is angular and uniform with clean lines and a somewhat stark and imposing presence. Our task was to embrace and honor that history while creating a warm and inviting space that beaconed guests to relax and connect,” explained Mary Sanders Ferriss, principal, Ferriss + Company Design Studio. Serving as the connector point between Passé (the hotel’s Cajun- and Creole-influenced restaurant) and the lobby, the Origin Hotel’s lounge conveys a sense of comfort through warm wood tones and soft lighting. “The deliberate choice of curved contours also serves as a counterbalance to the building’s angular forms, fostering an environment that welcomes guests,” Ferriss added. The lounge’s FF&E, artwork, mirrors, and other decorative elements represent the brand’s goal of sourcing from local vendors when possible and paying homage to Baton Rouge’s culture. As a value-engineering measure, wood paneling was only used for part of the back wall, with the inset sections being wallpapered. However, the result was a more varied and visually engaging backdrop for guests. Ferriss + Company Design Studio partnered with several vendors to execute the lounge’s design, including Old House Depot Jackson, MS (custom table), Style Nations (dining chairs), Lodging Concepts Manufacturing (lounge chairs), CCB Industries (custom curved banquette), and Four Hands (accent and coffee tables).

1 Sustainably Sourced The communal table is made from reclaimed cypress wood by a furniture artisan in Louisiana. 2 Bayou Flora Plants were sourced from a local nursery, aligning with the Origin Hotel’s effort to support Baton Rouge suppliers. 3 Bayou Fauna The faux full-size alligators were sourced from Toscano Design and shipped directly to an artist in Texas to connect the pair, paint them gold, and add the uplighting element. 4 Rent a Bike Supporting the Origin Hotel’s “lifestyle” focus, Pedego eBikes are available for rent via a partnership with a locally owned Pedego eBike store.