Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park, an iconic landmark in the heart of downtown Atlanta, is thrilled to announce a comprehensive renovation and rebranding. Inspired by Atlanta’s role as a hub for global travel, media and transformative meetings and conventions on a global scale, this transformation marks an area leaving behind the old and rising into a new era of regeneration. As the city evolves, so do we.

The centerpiece of this renovation is the complete refurbishment of 600 rooms housed within the North Tower where nightstands were inspired by luggage, carpets statement as spherical as the earth, bold linens making headlines in black and white as well as graphical wallcovering illustrations. Among these, the distinguished Presidential Suite, Governors Suite and Executive Suites have undergone meticulous redesigns, ensuring a seamless blend of elegance and modernity – a place for guests to rest, read and relax ahead of heading off to a new destination.

In addition to these upgraded accommodations, Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park is introducing a collection of signature suites that celebrate Atlanta’s iconic attractions and landmarks, located in the heart of downtown Atlanta and close proximity to the property. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the allure of the city through themed suites such as the Georgia Aquarium Suite, College Football Hall of Fame Suite, and the Coca-Cola Suite. Each suite promises a unique immersion into Atlanta’s rich cultural tapestry.

In keeping with the hotel’s legacy of excellence, three “Legacy Suites” have been curated to showcase the property’s deep-root connection to the Atlanta market. These suites offer a glimpse into the hotel’s illustrious history, serving as a testament to its enduring legacy within the community.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey,” said Ramon Reyes, General Manager at Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park. “This renovation and rebranding effort symbolize our commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences while honoring the vibrant spirit of Atlanta. With refreshed accommodations and unique themed suites, we look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to indulge in the essence of our city.”

Reestablishing its historical significance in hosting global meetings and conferences the property showcases both traditional and unconventional meeting space while being directly connected to the Georgia World Congress Center, State Farm Arena, and Chick-Fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.

Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park’s meeting spaces have a total of 120,000 square feet of corporate event space spanning out across 45 state-of-the-art meeting rooms accommodating up to 2,200 guests in the largest ballroom.

Furthermore, the property recently underwent an official name change from Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center to Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park in addition to Omni Hotels and Resorts overall rebrand.