Carmel Valley Ranch Completes Renovation Project

CARMEL, California—Carmel Valley Ranch announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation project that updates the guest experience. The renovations encompass enhancements across the resort, including The Ranch’s Valley Kitchen restaurant; the Think Tank meeting venue; and River Ranch, the resort’s spot for sports and family-friendly fun

“We are excited to welcome guests back to a new and revitalized resort experience,” said Ulrich Samietz, managing director of Carmel Valley Ranch. “What they’ll find is an exciting new chapter for the resort that includes a beautiful, newly designed restaurant, expanded and enhanced meeting and event spaces, and a completely refreshed River Ranch.”

Guided by design firm HBA San Francisco, the renovation was intended to capture the spirit of the surrounding natural landscape of Carmel Valley. The firm took inspiration from the land in its approach and selection of materials, creating an expression of the locale.

Valley Kitchen has revitalized the main dining area, private dining room, and outdoor spaces—including a new outdoor bar with poolside lounge seating and day beds. The ambiance blends rustic and contemporary aesthetics with upgraded furnishings and fixtures. Inside is a designated bar area and dining room with wood and leather, while a new private dining experience in the Valley View Room has a custom wood table for small gatherings and special occasions.

Advertisement

The physical enhancements at Valley Kitchen are accompanied by new menus from Chef de Cuisine Ricardo Aguilar. As part of The Ranch’s commitment to sustainability and responsible sourcing, dishes have fresh, local ingredients—many of which are grown or produced on-site in gardens tended by the resort’s artisans.

For groups and business travelers seeking a setting for creativity and collaboration, Carmel Valley Ranch has reimagined the Think Tank meeting space. The space has a new table, chairs, buffet, and AV equipment.

Carmel Valley Ranch’s River Ranch space has also completed a makeover with new amenities, enhancements, and offerings. A new children’s wading pool and splash pad are included, while the Adventure Clubhouse offers games, crafting areas, and space for playing—along with half- and full-day programs for kids ages 2-5 and 5-12. In addition, a Family Game Zone offers ping-pong, cornhole, and lawn games, and weekend activations including snow cones, house-made popsicles, and other sweets.

Lounge seating at the Family Pool has been expanded along with new fire pits. Other improvements include fully renovated locker rooms, upgraded finishes in the Fitness Center and Movement Studio, and resurfaced tennis and pickleball courts with new windscreens.