Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta East/Stonecrest Completes Renovation

STONECREST, Georgia—Artemis Hotel Group announced the completion of a full-scale renovation for the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta East/Stonecrest, located in Lithonia, Georgia.

The 110-room property managed by GF Hotels underwent an extensive transformation encompassing the entire property, including the exterior, guestrooms, corridors, and public areas. The guestroom renovation included new case goods, soft goods, and updated bathrooms, providing a contemporary design. The public space refresh includes a new front desk with a lobby bar and indoor and outdoor seating areas. The pool area was also updated, and the fitness center was equipped with new exercise machines. For meetings and special events, the property has 3,825 square feet of flexible meeting space.

“This renovation is a testament to our commitment to providing guests with an unparalleled experience at the property,” said Will Watson, CEO and managing principal, Artemis Hotel Group. “We are excited to unveil this property as it reflects our dedication to delivering unparalleled comfort and style. The Hilton Garden Inn Stonecrest invites guests to experience the reimagined spaces and amenities that set a new standard for hospitality in the region.”

The Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta East/Stonecrest is located within walking distance to the Stonecrest Mall, Seaquest, AMC Stonecrest 16 movie theatre, and Privi. Guests can visit local attractions, including the Georgia International Horse Park, Strayer University, and Arabia Mountain Park, a 2,550-acre area offering miles of multi-use trails, fishing lakes, ranger-led tours, and historic sites. A short drive from the property are many filming studios and locations, such as Stonecrest Studios and Ashanti Studios.