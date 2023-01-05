CoralTree Hospitality Selected to Operate Pier Sixty-Six Resort

DENVER—CoralTree Hospitality has been selected to operate the Pier Sixty-Six Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The property is currently being reimagined by Tavistock Development Company, and Dim Cos has been hired as managing director for the property, which is slated to re-open the resort and debut the residences in 2024.

Originally built in the 1960s by the Phillips Petroleum Company (Phillips 66), the 325-room resort is located along the 17th Street Causeway and the Intracoastal Waterway. Reflective of its marine lifestyle, Pier Sixty-Six will offer culinary options including waterfront dining; a spa and fitness program; a two-level pool including separate family and adult areas with cabanas and daybeds; and more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event and meeting space. In addition, Pier Top, the resort’s lounge, will re-open.

The property also will have a new Marina Promenade with more than 33,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and office space. These new components complement Pier Sixty-Six Marina, a yachting destination, with 164 slips and 5,000 linear feet of dockage and deep-water slips for yachts up to 400 feet in length.

“This is an exciting project that preserves an iconic element of Fort Lauderdale while re-creating a social center along the waterfront,” said Tom Luersen, president of CoralTree. “This is our sixth project with Tavistock, who have such a thoughtful approach to development and design.”

Along with Pier Sixty-Six, CoralTree also manages the Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando on behalf of Tavistock along with four of the company’s Marriott branded properties in Lake Nona including a Marriott Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, and a new Aloft Hotel, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

“Tavistock has a strong track record of success working with CoralTree, and we are looking forward to working with them once again on this exciting project,” said Craig Collin, president of Tavistock Development Company. “Pier Sixty-Six will be a transformative property for Fort Lauderdale and CoralTree will help us reinstate it as a landmark destination.”

In addition to reimagining the resort, Tavistock is introducing The Residences at Pier Sixty-Six, the property’s first real estate offering, consisting of 92 residences.

Leading the team for CoralTree will be Managing Director Dim Cos, who brings nearly two decades of hospitality experience. Cos has worked in hotel management starting in food and beverage operations and moving into sales and marketing before overseeing operations from an executive leadership standpoint.

“Dim brings an extensive background in luxury resort management to Pier Sixty-Six,” added Luersen. “His background is a great fit for our values. He has proven expertise working closely with owners, local communities, and developing a strong property culture.”