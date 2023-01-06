STR: Favorable Calendar Shift Boosts Weekly Hotel Performance

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in higher than the previous week and showed improved comparisons to 2019 on the favorable side of a holiday calendar shift, according to STR’s latest data through December 31, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 25-31, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 54.2 percent (up 10.4 percent)

ADR: $167.21 (up 21.7 percent)

RevPAR: $90.63 (up 34.3 percent)

The comparable week three years ago covered December 29 through January 4.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Norfolk/Virginia Beach reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 22.9 percent to 48.5 percent).

Phoenix posted the highest ADR lift over 2019 (up 53.5 percent to $174.33).

None of the Top 25 Markets reported an ADR decline.

San Francisco (down 9.3 percent to $92.78) and Los Angeles (down 4.2 percent to $127.74) saw the only RevPAR declines from 2019.