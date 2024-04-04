A Sense of Place and Sixties Style

Guestrooms and Corridors at the Condado Palm Inn

Last fall, South Florida interior design firm V Starr conducted a refresh of the Condado Palm Inn’s 88 guestrooms and corridors that evokes the hotel’s Puerto Rico locale. Capturing the community of Condado’s vibrant energy, the redesign was part of an $8 million, property-wide transformation that led to the Condado Palm Inn earning Hilton’s Tapestry Collection banner. “When conceptualizing the design, it was important that we infuse the local culture throughout the space,” explained Holly Nixon, design director at V Starr. “The property is located in the middle of the south beach of Puerto Rico, so we found inspiration in Condado’s coastal surroundings. We curated a palette of teals, blushes, and peaches inspired by San Juan’s sunrises and sunsets, and utilized natural materials like wood and rattan that relate to the beachy setting. Palm green accents were the primary inspiration.” In addition to the natural environment, the Condado Palm Inn’s history influenced V Starr’s project. “The hotel opened in the ’60s, so we incorporated custom furnishings featuring curved edges and scalloped silhouettes to embody that retro elegance,” said Nixon. “To keep the hotel feeling fresh, we combined elements like color blocked painted walls that lean more toward the contemporary.” Supplier partners that helped V Starr achieve its vision for the guestrooms and corridors included C2C for custom FF&E and Scott Lamp for lighting.