Marriott Announces Retirement of Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and EVP, Development, in 2026

BETHESDA, Maryland—Marriott International announced that after 26 years with the company, Leeny Oberg, Marriott’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, development, has decided to retire effective March 31, 2026. Two Marriott veterans have been named her successors; Jen Mason will become the company’s chief financial officer, and Shawn Hill will take on the role of chief development officer.

Oberg has served as Marriott’s CFO since 2016. In February 2023, Oberg was additionally tapped to lead the strategic growth of the company’s global lodging portfolio. “Leeny’s focus on value creation is evident in everything she does. Whether it was navigating the pandemic successfully, enhancing the company’s cost competitiveness, or having a disciplined and strategic approach to investing in growth, her impact on Marriott is long-lasting,” said Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer, Marriott International. “Leeny’s strength lies in the depth of her expertise, but also in her warmth, reliability, and dedication to support those who work with her. As a result, she has built a deep bench of talented leaders who are ready to take the next steps on the exceptional path she has helped carve for Marriott. I am grateful to Leeny for helping to position the company so beautifully for this transition and for her many years of leadership and friendship.”

“It has been an honor to be part of the Marriott team, and a privilege to serve as the company’s CFO for the past decade and the leader of the Development organization over the past few years,” said Oberg. “Reflecting on my tenure, I am most proud of my teams and what we have accomplished together. While it’s never easy to leave a company and job you love, I have the utmost confidence in the leaders who will assume these roles and am very optimistic about the strategic path Marriott is on. I look forward to working collaboratively with them to ensure a smooth transition for the company.”

“Leeny has made substantial contributions to Marriott, including her incredible work on the Starwood acquisition and integration and her resolute navigation through the pandemic,” said J.W. Marriott, Jr., chairman emeritus, Marriott International. “Since she became CFO on January 1, 2016, the company has seen a significant increase in shareholder value, with the stock meaningfully outperforming the S&P 500. Leeny embodies our values and helped guide our culture throughout her career, and I am grateful for her leadership. She will be missed.”

Prior to being named Marriott’s CFO in 2016, Oberg, 65, served as the chief financial officer for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. Earlier in her career at the company, Oberg held a range of leadership positions, including senior vice president, corporate and development finance, and senior vice president, international project finance and asset management for Europe and the Middle East and Africa. Oberg first joined Marriott as part of its investor relations group in 1999.

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Development Officer Successors Named

The company also announced that Jen Mason, a 33-year Marriott veteran, will assume the role of executive vice president and chief financial officer once Oberg steps down from that role. Mason, 55, joined Marriott in 1992 and currently serves as global officer, treasurer, and risk management. Mason is also responsible for the company’s risk management function, including insurance, claims, business continuity, and global safety and security.

In addition, the company named Shawn Hill, 54, to the role of executive vice president and chief development officer effective January 1, 2026, initially reporting to Oberg, and after Oberg steps down from her role, to Capuano. Hill, who has been with the company for nearly 28 years, is currently the chief development officer for Marriott’s Asia Pacific Excluding China (APEC) region.

Upon assuming these roles, Mason and Hill will serve on Marriott’s executive leadership team and report to President and CEO Anthony Capuano. Oberg will step down from her role following Marriott’s filing of its 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. She will remain with the company until March 31, 2026, to help ensure a smooth transition.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jen Mason as our new Chief Financial Officer and Shawn Hill as our new Chief Development Officer upon their assumption of their new positions next year,” said Capuano. “Both will bring an incredible depth of experience and demonstrated leadership to their roles, making them well-positioned to drive Marriott’s continued growth and success in the years to come. Jen’s strategic financial acumen and Shawn’s proven development expertise will help ensure that Marriott continues to lead the industry. I look forward to continuing to work closely with them as we build on our legacy of innovation and excellence.”