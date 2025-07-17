G6 Hospitality Launches 24/7 Customer Support Service

DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the launch of its new 24/7 customer support service exclusively for guests, effective August 1, 2025. This service expands the previous 18-hour support window to round-the-clock availability via phone, email, and social media channels.

Guests with urgent (SOS) queries can reach the dedicated support team at any time by calling 1-800-557-3435, emailing Guestrelations@g6reservations.com, and direct messaging through G6’s official social media channels. All escalations from phone, email, and social media tagging will be addressed promptly by trained customer service professionals.

“Extending our customer support to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week allows us to provide assistance to guests whenever needed, particularly during the current peak travel season. This service is specifically designed to support guests throughout their stay,” said Sonal Sinha, chief executive officer of G6 Hospitality.

The 24/7 guest support service complements G6 Hospitality’s investments in technology and service innovation. The company recently launched its AI-powered My6 app, which delivers a faster, more personalized booking experience.