Booking.com Reports Conventional Travel to Be Redefined in 2025

AMSTERDAM—Booking.com’s annual Travel Predictions research reveals that many travelers want to redefine how they experience and engage with the world around them. Travelers will change the rules of conventional travel in 2025, and as a result, forge new connections with themselves, their loved ones, and those they meet along the way, as well as the destinations they visit. Travelers are breaking out of familiar patterns and using their journeys to fuel and find personal growth. To understand how people plan to break away from the status quo, Booking.com commissioned research among more than 27,000 travelers across 33 countries and territories to present nine travel predictions that foresee 2025 being the year that ushers in new ways of experiencing the world.

Arjan Dijk, senior vice president and CMO, Booking.com, said, “In 2025, travelers will be using their trips to transform themselves, their relationships, and ultimately the world around them. A growing proportion of men are seeking getaways that challenge outdated gender expectations and foster mental wellbeing. And almost one in five Boomers are refusing to let age keep them from chasing down new adventures. It’s all about breaking travel norms to foster a deeper sense of connection. Technology and imagination are coming together to create a new era of traditions and ultimately make it easier for everyone to shape their own journeys in 2025 and beyond.”

With space tourism edging closer to reality, travelers will be focused on building connections with the universe as they turn to more attainable astro-pursuits in 2025. Ditching the daylight crowds for midnight magic, nearly two-thirds (62 percent) are considering visiting darker sky destinations with star bathing experiences (72 percent), star guides (59 percent), cosmic events (59 percent), and constellation tracking (57 percent).

Concerns around climate change have also influenced this shift, with 54 percent planning to elevate their nighttime pursuits to avoid rising daytime temperatures and 42 percent of travelers preferring to vacation in cooler locations. Protection from UV rays is important for 61 percent of travelers who say they plan to reduce the amount of time they spend in the sun, while more than half (57 percent) expect to plan activities in the evenings and early mornings when the sun is at its lowest.

An appreciation for the nocturnal world is also deepening travelers’ connections with nature, as the majority of travelers (54 percent) would book accommodations without lights to encourage less light pollution and preserve flora and fauna.

2. Passport to Immortality

A vacation is no longer just time to unwind. Driven by the desire to cultivate better lifestyle choices, 60 percent of travelers are interested in a longevity retreat—a flex on traditional wellbeing itineraries where temporary fixes are replaced in pursuit of a longer, healthier life.

Revitalization is a top priority, from body vibration (56 percent) and red light therapies (52 percent) to cryotherapy (48 percent) and stem cell treatment (45 percent). More than two-thirds (67 percent) are looking for new wellness activities they can mix into their daily lives as they reconnect with a more balanced version of themselves, including learning about timed coffee ingestion (37 percent) and IV therapy (31 percent).

And 58 percent of travelers revealed they would pay for a vacation whose sole purpose was to extend their lifespan and wellbeing.

3. AI = Alternative Itineraries

New technologies are already helping travelers find experiences tailored to their needs, but in 2025, innovations will be leveraged to help tourists meet the needs of the destinations they hope to experience.

Two-thirds (66 percent) will use technology to make informed decisions and find authentic experiences, to not only respect the locations they visit but contribute positively to them. AI-powered tools are set to play a role in shaping these journeys, with 41 percent of travelers interested in using AI to curate trips, opening the door to itineraries that encourage more positive connections with localities and communities.

Travelers will also apply a more responsible lens to how they are using technology. Nearly half (44 percent) of travelers won’t tag locations on social media when visiting a lesser-known destination to keep it under wraps and avoid encouraging flocks of Instatourists. That said, for the 47 percent of Gen Z and 44 percent of Millennials who would rethink visiting a destination if they couldn’t tag its location, technology will equally play a role in finding alternatives that can be shared without the guilt of overburdening the usual hotspots, with 67 percent hoping to use technology to find less crowded areas and 23 percent already using apps to tackle this in real time.

4. Multigen Megatrips

“Ski” vacations will be on the rise—but not on the slopes—as parents flip priorities by spending kids’ inheritance (SKI) instead of squirreling savings. Nearly half of travelers (46 percent) would rather spend money on a trip of a lifetime in 2025 than leave an inheritance to their children—with Boomers coming in at 49 percent and the Silent Generation (those over 80) at 40 percent.

But next year, this trend will take on an altruistic approach as older relatives look to splash the cash among their families, helping the younger generations through the cost of living crisis by paying for their next vacation. This ensures they can create new memories, enjoying the fruits of their labors together with their families, as opposed to just padding the next generation’s bank accounts.

While 58 percent of travelers admitted that their parents had already paid for their vacations or part of their vacations since being an adult, Boomers are likely to influence an uptick thanks to the 80 percent who are happy to pay for their children when booking their next trip and 78 percent their grandchildren. Prepare for more multi-generational trips courtesy of parents, as grandparents, parents, and grandchildren pack their bags together for the ultimate bonding experiences.

5. ‘Men-Only’ Vacations

Booze and bravado are set to take a back seat, as “men-only” vacations rooted in wellbeing, self-development, and empowered vulnerability come to the fore. With cultural change bringing progress to conversations around male mental health and societal pressures, moments that combat loneliness and prioritize more mindful male bonding will prevail in travel. Nearly half (47 percent) confirmed they would encourage one of the men in their life to go on a men-only trip, jumping to 65 percent for Gen Z and 58 percent for millennials.

Male travelers are abandoning popular expectations and “bro culture” cliches to switch off from the stresses of everyday life (29 percent), rest, and rejuvenate (30 percent), in pursuit of mental health benefits (23 percent) and personal growth (24 percent). Building connections, both old and new, will be crucial with 14 percent considering a men-only trip to tackle feelings of loneliness, more than a quarter (28 percent) looking to make new friendships, and 20 percent looking to improve their relationship-building skills with friends and family.

And further defying expectations, it’s women persuading the men in their lives to go on a men-only trip, with 56 percent encouraging their partner, 36 percent their friends, 28 percent their brother, and 20 percent their father to put themselves first.

6. Ageless Adventures

Next year, an emerging cohort of Boomers will defy their conventional expectations in favor of thrill seeking. Nearly one quarter (23 percent) of this generation are interested in vacations that involve adventure (up from 10 percent in 2024) and 23 percent are eager to push beyond their established comfort zones, reconnecting with the reckless abandon of youth.

Easing their way into an era of adrenaline, nearly a third (31 percent) are interested in horseback riding and 27 percent are interested in letting go of their inhibitions at a wine rave. Venturing further, 19 percent would take to the water to canoe down the world’s largest rivers, 18 percent may lace up their hiking boots to trek one of the highest mountain ranges, and 15 percent will hunt for glaciers.

And there are signals of an even more courageous crowd: Boomers looking to push themselves to the extreme are interested in going skydiving (11 percent), sand surfing (11 percent), cave diving (10 percent), camping in Antarctica (9 percent), or even volcano boarding (8 percent).

7. Neuroinclusive Navigation

With different ways of thinking and processing information, neurodivergent travelers will be putting their often invisible needs in the spotlight, using emerging and evolving technologies to revolutionize how they experience the world in 2025. There is growing momentum around the need for less conventional and more inclusive approaches to travel experiences that better connect with neuro-atypical needs: Nearly half (49 percent) of those who consider themselves neurodivergent have had a negative experience while traveling due to their neurodivergence, while 50 percent believe their travel options are limited because of their neurodivergence.

Many would like to see technology play a greater part in their travel journey and help reduce their, or their travel companions’, anxiety. Two-thirds (66 percent) are keen on AI tools that would provide them with up-to-date travel information, reports of delays, and suggestions on quieter, less busy spaces in airports and hotels. Sensory rooms in airports, hotels, and other locations are sought after by 68 percent, while 74 percent would like to see more ‘block out noise’ options across the travel experience.

In fact, the call for progress in 2025 is loud and clear with 69 percent wanting an industry-wide initiative or program that shares their needs and preferences with airlines and accommodation providers, providing a closer connection between travelers, platforms, and operators.

8. Vintage Voyaging

Vacation wardrobes will get a makeover in 2025, as travelers turn vintage voyagers, hitting thrift stores while on holiday to curate a more sustainable suitcase. Over half (51 percent) of travelers said they would be interested in buying their vacation wardrobe during their trip rather than before, jumping to 63 percent of Gen Z, while 55 percent would visit thrift stores on vacation with nearly three-quarters (73 percent) having already bought vintage or second-hand products when abroad.

No doubt influenced by both cost and climate awareness, this shift isn’t just about style—it’s about staying savvy. With 56 percent of travelers intending to be thriftier on their trips and 68 percent tightening budget planning in order to maximize their experiences, finding bargain hidden gems in second-hand stores has become a pivotal part of the adventure. Flying in the face of fast fashion and mass consumerism, 31 percent say they find better quality products in vintage stores abroad than at home, while 35 percent say they buy vintage on vacation because they find better bargains.

With travelers interested in bringing home pieces that tell a story, a thrift trip is now more than just shopping; it’s a way to bring cultural connections back home, all while making eco-conscious and wallet-friendly choices.

9. The Gate Escape

Gone are the days of arriving “just in time” to avoid lingering in crowded lounges post-security, as travelers reframe their 2025 vacation kick-off to embrace a new era of airport entertainment. More than a third (34 percent) express an interest in visiting somewhere because of its airport, with 60 percent curious about airports with experiences or facilities.

But it’s Gen Z and Millennials who look set to fuel this trend. Among both, 43 percent are keen to consider destinations based on their airport, rejecting stressed-out stereotypes in favor of indulgent experiences: From sleep pods (37 percent Gen Z, 35 percent Millennials) and spas (31 percent Gen Z, 29 percent Millennials) to Michelin star restaurants (22 percent Gen Z, 24 percent Millennials).

With nearly two-thirds of people (60 percent) suggesting they would feel more excited and stress-free about their trip if there were a wider array of facilities for use before their flight, vacations will start long before boarding the plane. In 2025, the start of the journey could be just as exciting as the destination.