Wyndham Announces Partnership With Grubhub 

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, and CHICAGO, Illinois—Wyndham announced a new partnership between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub.

Available now across Wyndham’s entire U.S. portfolio—nearly 6,000 hotels spanning 20 brands—guests can order by opening the Grubhub app while on-site at a participating hotel or simply scanning one of the Grubhub QR codes featured on hotel marketing materials (where available). Once connected, team members and guests are taken through a branded digital experience allowing them to activate a complimentary six-month Grubhub+ membership, which unlocks $0 delivery on eligible orders, lower service fees, and a 5 percent credit back on pickup orders.

“Travel should be enjoyable, not stressful—and that’s exactly what Grubhub helps deliver. Whether it’s a late-night craving, forgotten essentials, or a last-minute need like a phone charger, anyone at one of our hotels can now get what they need, when they need it. With the added perks of Grubhub+, convenience and comfort are just a few taps away,” said Charmaine Taylor, senior vice president, strategic and financial partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“Wyndham has one of the largest footprints of any major hotel company in the U.S. Together, we’re elevating the on-property experience, delivering seamless convenience for not only the hundreds of thousands of guests that walk through their doors every year, but also the tens of thousands of hotel team members who make those hotel stays possible,” said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager, Campus and Hospitality, Grubhub