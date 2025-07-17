Industry NewsBrandsWyndham Announces Partnership With Grubhub 
Industry NewsBrands

Wyndham Announces Partnership With Grubhub 

By LODGING Staff
Man using phone by restaurant stock

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, and CHICAGO, Illinois—Wyndham announced a new partnership between Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and online and mobile food-ordering and delivery platform, Grubhub.

Available now across Wyndham’s entire U.S. portfolio—nearly 6,000 hotels spanning 20 brands—guests can order by opening the Grubhub app while on-site at a participating hotel or simply scanning one of the Grubhub QR codes featured on hotel marketing materials (where available). Once connected, team members and guests are taken through a branded digital experience allowing them to activate a complimentary six-month Grubhub+ membership, which unlocks $0 delivery on eligible orders, lower service fees, and a 5 percent credit back on pickup orders.

“Travel should be enjoyable, not stressful—and that’s exactly what Grubhub helps deliver. Whether it’s a late-night craving, forgotten essentials, or a last-minute need like a phone charger, anyone at one of our hotels can now get what they need, when they need it. With the added perks of Grubhub+, convenience and comfort are just a few taps away,” said Charmaine Taylor, senior vice president, strategic and financial partnerships, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“Wyndham has one of the largest footprints of any major hotel company in the U.S. Together, we’re elevating the on-property experience, delivering seamless convenience for not only the hundreds of thousands of guests that walk through their doors every year, but also the tens of thousands of hotel team members who make those hotel stays possible,” said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager, Campus and Hospitality, Grubhub

Previous article
Cobblestone Hotels Announces Signing of Property in Montevallo, Alabama
Next article
G6 Hospitality Launches 24/7 Customer Support Service
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Studio 6 Katy, TX
Technology

G6 Hospitality Launches 24/7 Customer Support Service

LODGING Staff -
DALLAS, Texas—G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6, announced the launch of its new 24/7 customer support service exclusively for...
hotel front desk with service bell stock
Finance & Development

Cobblestone Hotels Announces Signing of Property in Montevallo, Alabama

LODGING Staff -
NEENAH, Wisconsin—Cobblestone Hotels announces its continued growth in the state of Alabama with the signing of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Main Street in...
front desk stock
Comings & Goings

White Lodging Hires New Chief Financial Officer, Chief Legal Officer

LODGING Staff -
MERRILLVILLE, Indiana—White Lodging added to its investments and development executive team with the hirings of Noah Hoppe as executive vice president and chief financial...
Comings & goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Marriott International announced that Leeny Oberg, Marriott’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, development, has decided to retire effective March 31, 2026. Read...
HVAnalytics
Technology

LODGING Exclusive: HVMG’s HVAnalytics Powers Smarter Hotel Performance

Robin McLaughlin -
Amplifying operations is critical for the hospitality industry, especially in times of uncertainty. The hotel transaction market specifically has experienced a recent slowdown, leading...
Technology

Smart Hotel Manager Announces Collaboration With Remington Hospitality

LODGING Staff -
DOVER, Delaware—Smart Hotel Manager announced that the company is working with Remington Hospitality to advance its Live Safety platform. The collaboration reflects a shared...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Studio 6 Katy, TX
Technology

G6 Hospitality Launches 24/7 Customer Support Service

LODGING Staff -
hotel front desk with service bell stock
Finance & Development

Cobblestone Hotels Announces Signing of Property in Montevallo, Alabama

LODGING Staff -