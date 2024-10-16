Azul Hospitality Adds Hyatt Place South Reno to Managed Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, California—Azul Hospitality announced that the newly constructed Hyatt Place South Reno in Reno, Nevada, has opened and joined its portfolio of managed assets. Tolles developed the property in conjunction with Pelzer Hospitality.

The 132-room property offers panoramic mountain views from every guestroom, along with amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour business center, outdoor patio and terrace with fire pits, heated outdoor enclosed pool, golf club, ski equipment storage, breakfast, and The Placery Restaurant with a menu with daily specials, local beers, and full bar.

“We designed this hotel to meet the specific needs of visitors who come to Reno Tahoe to experience the adventure of skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and other outdoor sports, as well as for families and business travelers who want easy access to Tahoe, Reno, and Carson City,” said Par Tolles, CEO, Tolles. “Beyond being a go-to hotel for skiers in the winter and hikers and bikers in the summer, we are providing a state-of-the-art product that can meet both the business and family traveler year-round.”

“Opening the Hyatt Place South Reno is an exciting achievement for us at Azul Hospitality, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the outstanding collaboration with Tolles Development and Pelzer Hospitality,” said Mark Crisci, president, Azul Hospitality Group. “Their partnership and shared vision have been key to creating a hotel that offers comfort and convenience, with easy access to Reno’s best attractions and outdoor adventures. We look forward to welcoming guests to this exceptional property at the gateway to the Sierra Nevada.”

The Hyatt Place South Reno is located at the base of Mount Rose. It is Reno’s closest hotel to Lake Tahoe and the southernmost hotel in Reno, with to Carson City, the capital of Nevada. The property is 15 minutes from Virginia City, Carson City, and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, 20 minutes from skiing at Mount Rose, 40 minutes from Tahoe’s shore, and near the Shayden Summit Mall, the region’s shopping and entertainment destination, which has recently announced new additions including Dave & Buster’s and Trader Joe’s, to complement shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The property has numerous event options for corporate and life cycle events alike.

“I’ve been in the hotel and hospitality business for most of my life, and I’ve never been more excited to launch a property,” said Steve Pelzer, CEO, Pelzer Hospitality. “We’re the closest hotel in Reno to the state capital, Carson City, and expect to be very attractive to the increasing number of business leaders and entrepreneurs pursuing business in Nevada.”