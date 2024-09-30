Sage Hospitality Group Plans Catbird Hotel, Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group and Norwood Development Group have submitted a preliminary proposal to build a new Catbird Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs, at the corner of East Moreno Avenue and South Cascade Avenue. The proposal envisions a new full-service, independent, extended-stay hotel, which will include 180 rooms, dining, and meeting spaces. The hotel is the second in the Catbird brand, joining Catbird Hotel, Denver, which opened in 2021 in the RiNo neighborhood. The hotel will join a group of independent lifestyle hotels in Sage’s portfolio, including The Crawford Hotel, The Oxford Hotel, The Maven, and The Rally in Denver as well as others across the country.

Groundbreaking is expected in Spring 2025 and completion is scheduled for Fall 2027. Sage will manage and operate the hotel and dining outlets.

Catbird Hotel, Colorado Springs represents the latest addition to the New South End, a neighborhood known for its recent revitalization efforts. The area has seen a rise in new restaurants, art spaces, and developments, which include the Trolley Block, Coati, Denver Biscuit Co., and Norwood’s luxury apartment building called The Mae on Cascade.

Sage Studio, the in-house strategy and creative team at Sage Hospitality Group, will oversee the concept, brand, and design of the hotel. A world-class creative team has been assembled for the project, including:

DLR Group, the global integrated design firm that delivered the award-winning guestroom prototypes for Catbird Denver, will lead the design of the guestroom interiors, guestroom corridors, and elevator lobbies.

The interior design of the public spaces, as well as additional branding, will be led by Portland-based OMFGCo, who developed the original brand design for Catbird, Denver.

Architectural design will be provided by Denver-based JNS Architecture + Interior Design.

“Catbird is an innovative extended-stay brand that is poised for growth nationally, through conversion and new construction projects. We see tremendous potential in Colorado Springs as a dynamic destination that is welcoming business and leisure travelers. Partnering with Norwood Development Group, with their deep local expertise and visionary approach, gives us great confidence that this hotel will be a transformative project for the city and a valuable addition to our portfolio,” said Daniel del Olmo, president of Sage Hospitality Group.

Catbird, Colorado Springs will be part of the growing Catbird brand, which was created by Sage Studio as a design-forward, independent, extended-stay offering. The design of the seven-story Catbird in Colorado Springs will have some similarities to the Denver hotel while reflecting the natural surroundings of its location. The hotel will be home to a spacious indoor/outdoor lobby space with a Catbird kitchen, meeting rooms, a fitness room, and an indoor/outdoor rooftop space for activations and events. Like its sister hotel in Denver, Catbird in Colorado Springs will be home to a “Playroom” with a lending program, offering everything from mopeds to snowboards for guests to borrow and use during their stay. Staying true to the Catbird ethos, the new hotel will pay homage to the surrounding community in Colorado Springs, partnering with local artisans and creatives on decor and programming.