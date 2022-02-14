People First: Four Staffing Trends to Expect in 2022

Two months into the new year, U.S. businesses and those they serve are facing familiar pressures from supply chain disruptions to high inflation impacting consumer confidence. In the hospitality sector, these issues feed into industry-specific worries, like a slow restart to business travel and the number of long-distance vacations dampened by COVID-19 surges.

While some are predicting that 2022 will be a year of resurgence, such as TripAdvisor’s assessment that travel and spending levels will both increase, others are more cautious and bracing themselves for a repeat of the shaky labor market and disrupted occupancy rates that characterized 2020 and 2021.

In the past few years, the industry has witnessed several shifts, especially in the employment and staffing sector. Change will remain a constant for the foreseeable future, meaning that preparation and foresight will work in favor of businesses. While far from an exhaustive list, emerging evidence points to the following four trends impacting staffing that institutions can anticipate in the coming months: