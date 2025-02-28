InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts’ luxury and lifestyle portfolio, has opened its newest property, InterContinental Indianapolis. Located in the city’s downtown, InterContinental Indianapolis is near Monument Circle and the Indiana State Capitol. The destination’s first luxury hotel to open in two decades has 170 guestrooms and suites with two dining concepts helmed by Chef Craig Baker, including a rooftop bar, an upscale steakhouse Hyde Park, 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and a Penthouse Suite on a private floor. Housed in the historic 100-year-old Illinois Building, the property was listed as one of Indiana’s 10 most endangered landmarks before it was purchased by locally based owner and developer Keystone Group. Construction was completed by Keystone Group in 2024.

Ersal Ozdemir, owner and developer, Keystone Group, said, “The opening of InterContinental Indianapolis signifies an elevation of the hospitality and tourism industries to include true luxury in one of America’s most vibrant cities. Keystone Group, with the distinguished InterContinental brand, has transformed the historic Illinois Building into the only luxury accommodation of its kind.”

Leanne Harwood, senior vice president and managing director of Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “As we open the doors to InterContinental Indianapolis with Keystone Group, we are proud to bring elevated experiences and create a sense of discovery for the modern luxury traveler while setting a new standard for hospitality in the region. This stunning hotel embodies the vibrant culture and rich heritage of Indianapolis, so whether you’re a visitor exploring the destination for the first time or a local seeking to savor a perfectly crafted cocktail on the rooftop, there is something for all to enjoy.”

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed into the hotel through brass doors accentuated by grillwork set against panels. The original elements designed by architect Robush and Hunter in 1925 remain intact but refurbished with a modern colorway. With the addition of an entire rooftop floor as part of the $120 million restoration, the now 11-story hotel includes the preserved historic entry with facets of the building’s craftsmanship of the past, blending in with a new canopy. The hotel’s exterior, much of which is the Illinois Building’s original architecture, is comprised of granite and limestone with Moderne bas relief panels and topped with gold-glazed terra cotta cornice. Additional interior design details include Murano chandeliers and a glass chandelier that suspends three stories from the second-floor lobby, an art program that features pieces throughout the hotel that were commissioned by artists with strong Indiana ties, and Italian marble located throughout the public spaces.

Each of the hotel’s 170 guestrooms has a walk-in shower, with select suites offering soaking tubs. Ensuite bathrooms include double vanities and rooms have a full wet bar. Additional in-room amenities include Nespresso Machines, mini bars, and Bal D’Afrique scented bath amenities by BYREDO.

Indiana Chef Craig Baker serves as the hotel’s executive chef, overseeing all food and beverage offerings, including the new Astrea Rooftop Bar and Serliana. Astrea is an all-season cocktail destination featuring both indoor and outdoor space. A cocktail-forward beverage menu includes the Monument G&T and the Cardinal Crown. Serliana, located on the hotel’s second floor, is a social hub serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Baker drew inspiration from local favorites as well as the building itself to create a menu of classics. Guests can also dine at the existing Hyde Park Steakhouse, located on the ground floor of the hotel.

The hotel has over 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space including a 2,500-square-foot ballroom for weddings, galas, and corporate events as well as an executive boardroom. Catering to four styles of weddings—reception, dinner, rooftop, and destination—events are personalized by on-site event specialists.

At the hotel, additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, offering equipment including Peloton Bikes and Row, free weights, and more.