A Model of Resilience  

A home away from home. This is what guests have come to expect when they book at an extended-stay hotel, whether for a week, a month, six months, or more. Now more than ever, the mid-priced extended-stay hotel segment is providing a haven for essential business travelers, students, frontline healthcare workers, digital nomads, government and military personnel, and families needing housing solutions during transitional life moments.

In fact, Extended Stay America is one of the only hotel companies in the world exclusively focused on the extended-stay segment. Significantly outpacing the industry, despite challenging economic conditions and decreased travel demand, in 2020, Extended Stay America branded hotels (which have been re-branded as Extended Stay America Suites hotels in 2021) achieved an average occupancy rate of 73.3 percent for company-owned hotels1 and 78.7 percent for franchised hotels2, while occupancy levels remained at 44.0 percent industry-wide, as reported by STR3.

A key factor in Extended Stay America’s success lies within its ability to provide guests with a range of accommodation options, affordable prices, and more control over their stays. This is especially evident as people are placing an increased value on health and hygiene, to which Extended Stay America has answered with new measures like STAYconfident, a comprehensive program aimed at the overall wellbeing of its associates and guests with enhanced offerings, cleaning protocols, and more generous discounts to alleviate the financial burden created by COVID-19.

Another key pillar of the Extended Stay America brand is its vast array of amenities that allow for self-sufficiency, including fully equipped kitchens in every room, on-site guest laundry, fast and free in-room WiFi, premium television, and pet-friendly offerings—further underpinning the residence-like environments.

In 2021, Extended Stay America launched a new brand, Extended Stay America Premier Suites. This elevated brand offers guests a premium experience based on what extended stay travelers value most according to extensive guest research. In addition to its core amenities, the new brand will feature added amenities like newly built or renovated guestrooms with upgraded design elements; signature bedding for superior comfort; a free, healthy breakfast bar; and more storage space.

Extended Stay America is primed to grow its footprint as it presents franchisees an attractive opportunity to join a highly regarded, nationally recognized organization amidst a period of unprecedented growth. Notable selling points include its margins, a streamlined operating model that delivers an optimal balance of services, amenities, and staff, and a simple fee structure.

Month after month, Extended Stay America continues to outpace the industry even as travel demand returns. The brand projects continued momentum in the months and years to come.

1 Two hundred ninety-nine or 54 percent of the 556 company-owned hotels described above had an occupancy rate at or above this occupancy rate. A new franchisee’s results may differ from these results. See 2021 Extended Stay America Suites Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information.

2 Thirty-four or 47 percent of the 72 franchised hotels described above had an occupancy rate at or above this occupancy rate. A new franchisee’s results may differ from these results. See 2021 Extended Stay America Suites Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information.

Sponsored by Extended Stay America