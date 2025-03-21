ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed performance results from the previous month, according to February 2025 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 2025 Percentage change from February 2024 Occupancy: 59.1 percent (up 0.5 percent) ADR: $159.39 (up 1.4 percent) RevPAR: $94.24 (up 1.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa experienced the highest occupancy level (up 9.2 percent to 86.4 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included Minneapolis (49.5 percent) and St. Louis (50.7 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.