NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced the launch of Global Table by Sonesta, an initiative set to debut in 2025 across select full-service Sonesta hotels. This program aims to bring guests food and beverage experiences by sharing emerging wine regions and global culinary trends. As part of the launch, Sonesta introduced its inaugural partner, Wines of Rioja. Known for its quality and winemaking heritage, Rioja will be highlighted as the first region featured in the Global Table series, offering guests an opportunity to explore its offerings.

From April through June 2025, across nearly 40 Royal Sonesta and Sonesta Hotels & Resorts locations around the country, guests will be able to experience a selection of wines from Spain’s wine region in flights, by the glass, or by the bottle, along with a calendar of tastings, dinners, and other individual property activations. The spring events will help to mark the Wines of Rioja’s 100th anniversary celebration this year.

“At Sonesta, we are committed to creating unique, world-class dining experiences that reflect the vibrancy of global food and beverage trends,” said Shawn Cryan, senior vice president, strategy and innovation, Sonesta. “With Global Table, we aim to transport our guests on a culinary journey of discovery that celebrates the richness and diversity of international flavors, starting with the remarkable wines of Rioja.”

The Royal Sonesta Washington DC Capitol Hill, The Royal Sonesta Boston, The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis, The Royal Sonesta Chicago River North, The Clift Royal Sonesta San Francisco, The Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria, The Yorkville Royal Sonesta Toronto, Sonesta Columbus, Sonesta White Plains Downtown, and The Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach have been invited to host a Global Table by Sonesta dinner with Wines of Rioja winemakers and wines as they tour the Sonesta portfolio.

“We are honored to be the inaugural partner for Global Table by Sonesta, bringing the timeless elegance and rich heritage of Rioja wines to Sonesta’s guests across the country,” said Rodrigo C. Gutiérrez, DOCa Rioja North American business director. “As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Rioja as a Denomination of Origin, this creative collaboration offers a unique opportunity to share our passion for winemaking and introduce more people to the depth and diversity of our wines through this immersive experience.”

The Global Table initiative will evolve throughout the year, with each year spotlighting a new region or trend to keep offerings engaging for guests. This new series is part of an evolution of Sonesta’s food and beverage programming.