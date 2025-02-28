Finance & DevelopmentCoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons
CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

By LODGING Staff
hotel performance

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 22, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance
February 16-22, 2025
Percentage change from comparable week in 2024
Occupancy: 60.3 percent (down 2.7 percent)
ADR: $159.90 (up 2.5 percent)
RevPAR: $96.49 (down 0.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Los Angeles saw the largest occupancy increase (up 10.4 percent to 74.8 percent) and RevPAR (up 16.7 percent to $147.34).

New Orleans reported the only double-digit lift in ADR (up 10.9 percent to $197.41).

Las Vegas saw the steepest performance declines: occupancy (down 14.3 percent to 69.6 percent), ADR (down 8.4 percent to $170.83), and RevPAR (down 21.4 percent to $118.86).

