CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mixed Yearly Comparisons

ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through Feb. 22, 2025.

U.S. Hotel Performance February 16-22, 2025 Percentage change from comparable week in 2024 Occupancy: 60.3 percent (down 2.7 percent) ADR: $159.90 (up 2.5 percent) RevPAR: $96.49 (down 0.3 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, Los Angeles saw the largest occupancy increase (up 10.4 percent to 74.8 percent) and RevPAR (up 16.7 percent to $147.34).

New Orleans reported the only double-digit lift in ADR (up 10.9 percent to $197.41).

Las Vegas saw the steepest performance declines: occupancy (down 14.3 percent to 69.6 percent), ADR (down 8.4 percent to $170.83), and RevPAR (down 21.4 percent to $118.86).