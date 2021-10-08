NEW YORK—Park Hyatt New York is proud to present its latest collection of artwork created by one of its very own: Jeffrey Okyere-Agyei, a bellman at the hotel. Inspired by New York City’s skyline, EDIFICE is an abstract interpretation of the city’s scapes. When the pandemic first hit, New York City streets became a ghost town. Okyere-Agyei, a motorcycle enthusiast, took to the empty streets to reflect. At a red light on the Westside highway, he was overwhelmed by how much the skyline had changed. Okyere-Agyei was on a path to creating a collection of abstract artwork inspired by the city’s skyline. EDIFICE has become arguably his most recognizable work. The edition on display in the Avenue Gallery at Park Hyatt New York highlights Okyere-Agyei’s use of metallics and other colors in a black and white abstract expression of New York City in the fall. In the words of the artist, “EDIFICE aims to capture that red light moment when you gaze up towards the horizon to engage with this beautiful city we all love”.

EDIFICE will be on view at Park Hyatt New York’s ground-level Avenue Gallery through November 30, 2021.

“As a key figure of our arrival experience at the hotel, Jeffrey’s dedication to the Park Hyatt brand resonates with our guests. Well known for his welcoming smile and unparalleled service, Jeffrey is a staple figure of hospitality at Park Hyatt New York. This exhibit allows Jeffrey to further express himself through his love of art. We are delighted to have the opportunity to provide this outlet as a growth and development platform for one of our talented colleagues. The presentation of this work further contributes to the artistic and cultural offering that Park Hyatt is known for,” stated Peter Roth, area vice president and general manager, Park Hyatt New York.