All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy welcomes 20 resorts as part of the Autograph Collection Hotels brand. Celebrated for its collection of independent properties with distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, the new Autograph Collection All-Inclusive resorts span across Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Grenada, and Costa Rica. The latest addition to the Marriott Bonvoy travel program, members have a new travel option where they can earn and redeem points through a pay-one-price concept.

“The arrival of the first all-inclusive resorts marks an exciting chapter in the brand’s story,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand leader, Autograph Collection. “From focal design moments and immersive dining hideaways to signature rituals and personal guide adventures, Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts transport you to a world of your own, where experiences are tailored, imagination is piqued, and joy is unleashed.”

Each of the 20 Autograph Collection All-Inclusive resorts delivers on the brand’s premise of creating experiences for guests to immerse themselves in moments tailored to their interests. Guests will enjoy an all-inclusive vacation with a design aesthetic, programs that open the door for growth, and locally driven dining options, along with spa and wellness offerings. For example, Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only offers excursions including a catamaran cruise. Over at Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, guests can experience the island’s only overwater bungalows.

Lastly, at Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only, Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge has a pool scene serving craft cocktails and Mexican cuisine.

The 20 resorts join the platform following the recent agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, moving Marriott International into the realm of global all-inclusive players.

Mexico

Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only

Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only

Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only

Dominican Republic

Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino—Adults Only (expected to be welcomed into the portfolio in January 2022)

Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino—Adults Only

Royalton Splash Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Jamaica

Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only

Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only

Royalton White Sands Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

St. Lucia

Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only

Costa Rica

Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort

Antigua

Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino

Grenada