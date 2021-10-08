All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy welcomes 20 resorts as part of the Autograph Collection Hotels brand. Celebrated for its collection of independent properties with distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, the new Autograph Collection All-Inclusive resorts span across Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Grenada, and Costa Rica. The latest addition to the Marriott Bonvoy travel program, members have a new travel option where they can earn and redeem points through a pay-one-price concept.
“The arrival of the first all-inclusive resorts marks an exciting chapter in the brand’s story,” said Jennifer Connell, vice president and global brand leader, Autograph Collection. “From focal design moments and immersive dining hideaways to signature rituals and personal guide adventures, Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resorts transport you to a world of your own, where experiences are tailored, imagination is piqued, and joy is unleashed.”
Each of the 20 Autograph Collection All-Inclusive resorts delivers on the brand’s premise of creating experiences for guests to immerse themselves in moments tailored to their interests. Guests will enjoy an all-inclusive vacation with a design aesthetic, programs that open the door for growth, and locally driven dining options, along with spa and wellness offerings. For example, Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only offers excursions including a catamaran cruise. Over at Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino, guests can experience the island’s only overwater bungalows.
Lastly, at Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only, Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge has a pool scene serving craft cocktails and Mexican cuisine.
The 20 resorts join the platform following the recent agreement with Sunwing Travel Group’s hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, moving Marriott International into the realm of global all-inclusive players.
Mexico
- Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort
- Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only
- Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only
- Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino
- Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only
Dominican Republic
- Royalton Bavaro, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino
- Royalton CHIC Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino—Adults Only (expected to be welcomed into the portfolio in January 2022)
- Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino
- Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino—Adults Only
- Royalton Splash Punta Cana, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino
Jamaica
- Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only
- Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort
- Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort
- Hideaway at Royalton Negril, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only
- Royalton White Sands Montego Bay, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort
St. Lucia
- Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort
- Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort—Adults Only
Costa Rica
- Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort
Antigua
- Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort & Casino
Grenada
- Royalton Grenada, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort