Norman Jenkins’ Advice To Mentees

Norman Jenkins leveraged his years of skill building in various positions at Marriott into building a successful company of his own, Capstone Development. To the countless mentees who seek to emulate his success, he says, “I don’t exactly encourage people to ‘be patient’—because life can pass you by—but you need to be measured and prepared. When the right opportunity presents, seize it and never look back.” Jenkins shares three pieces of advice.

